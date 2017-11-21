MOEOSCOIPE HOROSCOPE

For Wednesday, November 22, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Relationships with bosses, parents and VIPs might be dicey or unpredictable today. If something goes sideways, don't take it personally. Don't quit your

day job.

Travel plans might change, be interrupted or canceled today. At the very least, double-check airport schedules to make sure things are going as you expect.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Stay on top of your finances today, because something unexpected could affect banking, shared property, taxes, debt and inheritances. (You snooze, you lose.)

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) A friend or partner might throw you a curveball today. Be ready for anything. However, don't make important decisions. Wait until tomorrow. (You'll be glad you did.)

LEO (July to Aug. 22) Give yourself extra time so that you have wiggle room to deal with the unexpected at work today. Staff shortages, power outages, computer glitches – it could be anything.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) This is a very creative day for your sign! If you have some inventive, imaginative ideas – write them down. Don't act on them yet – but do file them away for future reference.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Small appliances might break down today or minor breakages could occur. Be patient with family members to avoid an argument. Smile and keep the peace.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) This is a mildly accident-prone day for your sign, so pay attention to everything you say and do. Think before you speak or act. If you are mindful and aware, you can stay out of trouble.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Keep an eye on your money scene today, because something could go awry. You might find money, or you might lose money. Protect your possessions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) You feel a bit restless today, perhaps even rebellious. You certainly will not want anyone telling you what to do – that's for sure. Avoid important decisions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Something going on behind the scenes might make you feel nervous today. Don't act until you feel confident and happy about doing what you're going to do.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) A female acquaintance might surprise you today. Alternatively, you might meet a real character today. Whatever happens, this is not a boring day! (But it's a poor day to volunteer for anything.)

BORN TODAY: You are forthright, high-spirited and impulsive! You also are enthusiastic, energetic and always honest. This year is associated with success, power and money! It's time for you to reap the benefits of the last decade. Expect to attain aspects of power and leadership in all your relationships with others. This also is a busy year! Get prepared.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)