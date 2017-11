Sports Briefs

• West Memphis Blue Devils on the Radio — Catch Blue Devils Football Friday nights, beginning at 7 p.m., on Oldies 102.3 FM, online at KTRQ.com, or via the Oldies 102.3 App on your smart phone.

Tune in every Friday night to KWYN 92.5 FM for playby- play for all of the Marion Patriots football action this season.

• J.W. Rich Girls Club Basketball — 2017-2018 Basketball Signups have begun. Girls ages 5-18 can sign up now, at the J.W. Rich Girls Club, 519 Shoppingway Blvd., in West Memphis. The cost is $50 (plus $50 if dues not already paid). For more information, call (870) 7350969.

• Jr. NBA Basketball Signups — At the Boys & Girls Club of Crittenden County. Leagues for boys and girls, ages 4-18 (co-ed for ages 4-12). Registration is $75 for club members, $85 for nonmembers for ages 12-andunder. Registration is $30 for ages 13-and-up. Stop by the club to register or register online at bgccrittenden.org.

• Upward Basketball & Cheerleading — At Marion First Baptist Church, leagues for boys and girls, ages 4 through 8th grade. Registration is going on now. Upward is a Christ-centered sports league that stresses fundamentals and teamwork in a positive environment. Early registration is $70. After Dec. 3, the cost is $80. Evaluations are Thursday, Dec. 14, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 16, from 9:30 a.m. until noon. Practices begin Jan. 2, 2018. Call (870) 739-3944 for more information, or e-mail upward@firstmarion. org.

