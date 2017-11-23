Blue Devils look for memorable win in Greenwood

West Memphis travels to Greenwood for a semifinal round mathcup tomorrow night

WM School District It'll be a familiar setting for Billy Elmore as his West Memphis Blue Devils take the field Friday night.

Elmore was an assistant coach at Greenwood from 1996-2000, and club travels to his old stomping grounds for a Class 6A state semifinal contest.

It's going to be both nostalgic and competitive for Elmore. But do not mistake the nostalgia from the task at hand, which is for his Blue Devils to emerge victorious on their way to the state championship game.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

'It seems like a lifetime ago, but it's going to be neat,' Elmore said of the trip to Greenwood. 'It's about 15 minutes from where I grew up (Mansfield). I'm sure there will be a lot of people there rooting for the Blue Devils.'

West Memphis (10-1) is in the semifinals for the first time since 2008 when it lost 34-28 to eventual state champion Lake Hamilton. Not incidentally, Elmore has a shot at winning his third state championship at three different schools.

He won state titles at Glen Rose and at Stuttgart. Standing in the Blue Devils' way, however, is a juggernaut Greenwood program that has won seven state titles since 2000, which was the season in which Elmore was an assistant to head coach Ronnie Peacock.

West Memphis earned the right to play Greenwood (11-0) with last week's 3921 win at home over Benton in the quarterfinals. The victory also gave the Blue Devils an undefeated season at home.

Elmore pointed out Greenwood was one of the first programs to utilize the spread offense, which eventually kicked up offenses all around the state.

'There are still some similarities there today, but I think they like to run and throw the ball pretty evenly this year,' said Elmore.

This marks the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

The Bulldogs average 43 points per game behind star quarterback Connor Noland, a University of Arkansas commit.

Noland completes 67 percent of his passes for 2,282 yards and 27 touchdowns. Noland's favorite target is Peyton Holt, who has 80 receptions for 1,095 yards and 14 touchdowns.

But as Elmore alluded to, the Bulldogs also thrive on the ground behind senior Kenny Wood, who has 1,485 yards rushing and 25 touchdowns.

'Everybody thinks of Greenwood as a passing team, but they're pretty balanced,' said Elmore.

'They're also very solid on defense. Overall, they're just a very good football team, but that's what you expect to play against this time of year.'

The Blue Devils have gotten some big games this season from senior running back Guren Holmes, who rushed for 206 yards and four touchdowns last week against Benton.

Plus, senior quarterback Michael Troxler shined in his biggest stage this year as he threw for two touchdowns and ran for another against the Panthers.

Rick Jones, in his 13th year as head coach at Greenwood, has taken note of the Blue Devil strengths this season.

'You can see why they are where they are,' Jones said of West Memphis.

'They have a great-looking team and they are very sound. You have to earn everything you get with them.'

Defensively, the Bulldogs are led by huge nose tackle Jon Womack, who has 77 tackles this season, 24 of which are for loss.

The Blue Devils counter on defense with a small, but quick unit that is led by senior end Verndarious Hodges, who has 18-anda- half sacks this season to lead the state in that category.

WMHS has its first 10win season since 2009 and it is shooting for its first state title appearance since 2005.

This is Greenwood's third straight appearance in the semifinals and its seventh in eight years.

The Bulldogs advanced to the semifinals after last week's 38-0 victory over Texarkana.

Worth noting, however, is that given the state media's attention to the West side of the state, the 6A-East has three of the four remaining teams in the playoffs. Searcy travels to Pine Bluff in the other semifinal clash.

By Billy Woods