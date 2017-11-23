Bulldogs look to take bite out of Greyhounds

A quarterfinal game is a rematch of a contest from earlier in the season that resulted in a 40- point Earle victory

The quarterfinal round of the Arkansas 2A State Football Playoffs kickoff tomorrow night in Earle and the top-seeded Bulldogs (9-1) welcome a familiar foe, the Salem Greyhounds (7-5, fiveseed).

Earle made the almost three-hour journey to Salem back on September 22nd, handing the Greyhounds a 46-6 loss.

But, both teams have changed since then and Earle will not win tomorrow’s game off yesterday’s points, according to assistant head coach Carl Miller.

“They’re a great team,” Miller said. “Don’t ever take nobody lightly because that’s what happens. A couple of years ago we took Magnet Cove lightly and they came in there and beat us. So, we don’t take anybody lightly anymore because if a team’s got this far, you don’t get to the third round of the playoffs by luck.”

To Miller’s point, the Greyhounds do ride into Earle on a three-game winning streak which has seen Salem score at least 30 points in each game, including a 37-26 (10-3) victory last week over third seeded Palestine-Wheatley and a 41-35 win two weeks ago over the one-seeded Hector Wildcats (8-4).

“Their running back is playing a whole lot better (now),” Miller said.

“They’re playing kind of like we expected them to play during the season. I know it’s going to be a better ballgame but also we’re playing a lot better too.”

The last time these two teams met, Earle starting quarterback Gerry Bohanon passed for 174 yards and a touchdown while rushing for another 124 yards and a score on the ground. The Bulldogs also racked up over 120 rushing yards from Anthony White and Jacquez Gray.

In Earle’s playoff matchup last week, a 46-26 victory over Mineral Springs (5-7), Bohanon racked up 134 rushing yards and 149 passing yards, resulting in four total touchdowns.

But, the Bulldogs usually domineering defense is coming off an outing though which saw them give up their most points since (26) since Week 2.

Also, despite the 20-piont final margin of victory, the Earle offense looked a little sluggish to start last week’s game, leading Mineral Springs just 8-6 after the opening quarter.

Miller attributes the 26 points given up and slow offensive start to rust built up after two games off in three weeks. The Bulldogs were off on October 27th, defeated EPC handily (586), then had the following week off before facing Mineral Springs last week.

“I told them, that’s almost like going three weeks without playing and going straight into the playoffs,” Miller said. “You go almost three weeks then you come back out and play a pretty good ball team. Mineral Springs was a pretty good ball club.

And, that woke us back up. That got us back going.”

The Bulldogs enter tomorrow’s contest on a nine-game winning streak, averaging 55 points per game in that time while allowing an average of 10.2 points per contest during the win-streak.

Salem is averaging 26.8 points per game this season and giving up an average of 26.5. But, the Greyhounds have outscored opponents in the last three weeks 108-73.

The 2A quarterfinal kickoff between the Greyhounds and Bulldogs takes place in Earle tomorrow night with game time slated for 7:00 p.m.

By Collins Peeples