Memphis reigns supreme in Midsouth

Memphis is better than half of the teams in the SEC

The best college football team in 2017 in our tristate region isn’t in the SEC.

It’s not Arkansas. No, they’re 4-7.

It’s not Ole Miss. They’re 5-6.

And it’s not the Volunteers. Tennessee is 47 and an abysmal 0-7 in the SEC.

The team with the mostest going for them this year is…drum roll please… none other than the Memphis Tigers. The Tigers ran their record to 9-1 after beating SMU 66-45 Saturday at the Liberty Bowl.

The win sealed the AAC West trophy for the Tigers who won their conference for the first time since being named co-champs of the AAC West with Cincinnati in 2014, and first since 1971 when the Tigers were in the Missouri Valley Conference.

There’s no sharing a title this year. That quaint little alternative football team across the river is now ranked 17th in recent polls. Take that Arkansas! Take that Ole Miss! Take that Tennessee!

This may be SEC country, but the Tigers have outshined all of those teams this year.

Now I know this angers some of you SEC fans. I know what you’re going to say. You’re going to say ‘yeah, but the Tigers are in the AAC.’ The AAC is no SEC.

Fair enough. The SEC for sure is home to many of the top powerhouse college football teams in the country like No. 1 Alabama, No. 6 Auburn, No. 7 Georgia, and No. 19 LSU.

I’m not saying that the Tigers could beat Alabama or Auburn or some of those other teams. But what I will say is that I believe this year’s Memphis Tigers team certainly deserves the ranking they have and could compete with some of those SEC teams.

For you SEC snobs, I don’t think it would be a stretch to say that Memphis would be a good match for Mississippi State or LSU. I definitely say they would mop the field with the Razorbacks this year. And the Tigers have gone 1-1 the last two times they have played Ole Miss. They beat Ole Miss at home 37-24 in 2015. That was the year that Ole Miss finished No.9 in the polls.

Their next meeting in 2016 wasn’t so good when they got clobbered 48-28 in Oxford. But hey, it just shows they can handle an SEC team. There are a lot of Tigers fans who remember watching them beating the Vols back in the day.

And they were nowhere near as good a team as they are today.

Let’s not forget that Memphis beat two top 20 teams this year — Navy and UCLA. Their one loss on the season came early on when they lost to UCF, which by the way, is 10-0 and is ranked No. 13.

How does this compare to the Hogs, Vols, and the Rebels? Well, Arkansas has beaten Ole Miss, Florida A& M, New Mexico State, and Coastal Carolina — barely. Ole Miss has beaten South Alabama, Louisiana-Lafayette, Tennessee-Martin, Kentucky and Vanderbilt. Tennessee has beaten Georgia Tech, Indiana State, U Mass, and Southern Mississippi.

So don’t give me that line about Memphis being in the AAC. The wins from our tri-state SEC teams are hardly against impressive teams.

Tigers fans should be very proud of this football program. Look at what it has done since 2014. In 2014, the Tigers went 10-3 and finished at No. 25. It was only their second 10 win season since 1938. In 2015 they finished 9-4. That year saw AAC conference rivals Houson ranked No.

8 and Navy No. 18. So enough of this ‘well, it’s only the AAC’ business.

They went 8-5 in 2016, but that year saw quarterback Riley Ferguson throw for 3,698 yard and break Paxton Lynch’s single season record with 32 touchdown passes. This year Memphis will likely finish at 10-1. That would likely see the AAC finish with three top ranked teams in the polls. That is hardly a weak conference.

And if Memphis is such an afterthought to you SEC fans, then why are you Hogs fans or Tennessee fans or Ole Miss fans secretly hoping that Mike Norvell will end up in Fayetteville? Or Knoxville? Or Oxford? We must be doing something right if the SEC wants our coaches so badly.

Memphis is clearly a football program on the rise.

Can’t say that for Ole Miss, who has seen their record slip from 10-3 in 2015 to 5-7 in 2016 and 56 this year. Tennessee had back to back 10 win seasons in 2015 and 2016, but has fallen to 4-7 this year.

And you Hogs fans have nothing to stick your nose up in the air about either.

Arkansas has slipped from 8-5 in 2016 to 7-6 in 2016 to 4-7 this year.

If Memphis does end up playing UCF for the conference championship, I think it will be a different Tigers team who shows up from the one who lost earlier in the season.

Regardless of the outcome, it has been a great four years for Tigers fans.

Darn Yankee

By Mark Randall

