Northeast Arkansas Fishing Report

www.agfc.com

Crown Lake (updated 11-12-2017)

Boxhound Marina (870-6704496) said the water clarity is clear and the surface water temperature is 59-60 degrees. Bass are excellent on flukes. Crappie are good on minnows. No reports on bream or catfish.

***

Spring River (updated 11-12-2017) Mark Crawford with springriverfliesandguides. com (870-9558300) said water levels are running at 266 cfs at the spring (350 avg.) and water clarity has been clear. The river has been very low and clear. With the river being lower the trout have been going after a little more technical flies. Mark is using smaller nymphs and droppers. Fishing a Y2K below an indicator with a small nymph below will produce trout on the tough days. On an overcast day, stripping Woollies and big nymphs can work great. No sink tip needed. Hot pink trout magnets continue to produce when the trout don’t bite. Get them down to the bottom and be ready for a strike. ***

(updated 11-15-2017)

John Berry of Berry Brothers Guide Service in Cotter (870435-2169) said the Spring River is fishing well. This is a great place to wade fish when they are running water on the White and Norfork rivers. Canoe season is over and there are few boats on the river. Be sure to wear cleated boots and carry a wading staff. There is a lot of bedrock that can get very slick. The hot flies have been olive Woolly Buggers with a bit of flash (size 10), cerise and hot pink San Juan worms (size 10) and Y2Ks (size 10).

*** White River (updated 11-15-2017)

Triangle Sports (870-7937122) said the water is clear and at a normal level. Anglers had a slow, poor week for all species.

***

Lake Poinsett

(updated 11-08-2017) Ome Coleman at Lake Poinsett State Park had no report. Lake Poinsett is in a drawdown phase.

First Deer

Carlie Beggs, age 8, killed her first deer during the Nov. 4 Youth Hunt while out in the woods with her Dad Jonathan, at the Slippery Lake Hunting Club.

Ducks in the Bag

River Bend Duck Club was a happening spot on the opening day of Duck Season. Dr. Jimmy Murphy and John Hawkins took their fair share out of the sky.

Photos by John Criner

Submitted photos

From the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission