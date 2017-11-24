Church Announcements

100 Year Celebration of the Sanctuary Building of Crawfordsville United Methodist Church. “Gift of Heaven” presented by the Chancel Choir, Saturday, Dec. 2 at 5 p.m.

New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church: Is in the planning stage for their 18th Annual Edmondson and Surrounding Area Christmas Dinner, Toys for Tots and Bike Drawing on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 1 p.m. The event will be held at the West Memphis Learning Center (Old Wedlock School), 201 South B. J. Taylor Street in Edmondson. The church is asking for donations for the Toys for Tots or a Bike or Scooter for the drawing. If you are interested in donating, checks can be made out to New Bethel Church. For more information contact Pastor Jerry Faggett at 870551-1540 or Jeannie Coleman at 870-514-9860.

I’m A Part Missionary Baptist Church, 600 Vanderbilt, West Memphis: Twlight Sunday School Sunday, Nov. 26 at 2:30 p.m. Guest teachers from Memphis, Tennessee. Sponsor Josephine Tutton. Host pastor Rev. A.K. Parham.

Lake Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Jericho: Pastor Celebrate Christ on His Birthday Sunday, Nov. 26 at 11 a.m. & 2:30 p.m. (two services). Friends, brothers and sisters in Christ, whatever your birthday, join the November Club in Celebration of Christ, the Giver and Sustainer of Life. 11 a.m. service Ophelia Brownlee Day 2nd Annual Celebration. 2:30 p.m. service special guest Pastor Dr. E.D. Whitfield along with Beautiful Zion MB Church. Pastor Rev. J. L. Blackledge Sr.

New Bethel Christian Church, 50 Sam Crowder Rd., Proctor: Jerry Faggett is the guest speaker Sunday, Nov. 26, 3 p.m., at True Church of Prayer for All Nations for their annual Family and Friends Day Program. Host pastor Bishop Robert King Jr.

New Home Missionary Baptist Church, 300 E. South Street, Crawfordsville: Celebrating Annual Harvest Sunday, Nov. 26 at 2:30 p.m. Guest speaker Bishop Connie Moore and Greater Mt. Moriah Church of Colt. Other guest churches are Mt. Pilgram MB Church of Earle, New Lehi MB Church of Lehi, Macedonia MB Church of Lansing, Gloryland COGIC Church of Crawfordsville, Christ Tabernacle Holiness Church of Crawfordsville and Christ United MB Church of Crawfordsville. All churches are invited to attend. Sponsors are Sis. Nancy Thompson, Sis. Clara Taylor and Sis. Mary S. Hampton. Host pastor Rev. Larry Williams, Sr.

Old St. Paul News: No Children’s Church this Sunday, Nov. 26. Mid-week service Nov. 29 at 6:15, assistant pastor Jeanette Gant is preaching the Word of God. Host Pastor Frederick S. Anthony.

St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church: 121st Church Anniversary Celebration Sunday, Dec. 2 at 2:30 p.m. Bishop Connie Moore of Mt. Mariah Church in Forrest City will be the special gueat along will Evangelist Sophia Hughes, Bible Class True Holiness Church, Min. Deandra Werran,Tabernacle of Faith Church, St. James M.B.C., House of Prayer Fellowship Church, Pentecostal Crusade Church, Disciples of Faith Church, First Baptist M.B.C.,Harvestine M. B. C.Mt. Beulah M.B.C.,Mt.Pilgrims M.B.C., Total Deliverance Cathedral, and Bro. Joy Lee Hancock.come and be a part of the celebration. Rev. Darris Sims is the Pastor.

United Christian Baptist Church, 1335 N. Washington St., Forrest City: Minister Devin Brown Sr. CD Release Party Sunday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. Guest appearances by God’s Children, Dad and The Delta Jubilaires, Gifted of Brinkley, Serenity of Forrest City, BJ’s Generation of Mississippi, Soulett Singers, Renewed, Anointed Angels, Blessedful Seven, Gospel Jubiliees. Special guests Spiritual Keys, Ruby and the Girlz and Minister Devin Brown and family.

Apostle Eddie Wilson Ministries, West Memphis: Calling all Sons and Daughters and Ministry Partners to meet us this weekend on Sunday at 1 p.m. for our weekly service at our West Memphis Location. Services will be held at the Comfort Inn Suites, 850 Stephens Blvd., West Memphis. For more information contact Tony Wilson at 870-514-0515.

Crawfordsville United Methodist Church: