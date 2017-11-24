‘Thanksgathering’ tonight

Missouri Street Church of Christ plays host to special service

‘Tis the season to count your blessings. The West Memphis and Marion Ministerial Fellowship has set its annual community “Thanksgathering” service.

The Missouri Street Church of Christ will host the Monday evening service beginning at 7 p.m.

Signing and prayer will be followed by a message from Grace Baptist Church Pastor David Young’s Thanksgiving sermon.

An offering for community benevolence and travelers aid will be taken up to be administered through the Ministerial Fellowship throughout the coming year.

By John Rech