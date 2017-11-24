Hughes/Horseshoe Lake News

Garden Club

The Hughes Town & Country Garden Club met on November 17th at High Water Landing. This month’s hostesses were: Kendra Hayes and Sherry Dodd. Teresa Shannon gave an update on her attendance at the Flower Show Symposium she attended in Manteo, North Carolina in October. Teresa is already a Life Judge and is about to complete her Master. An interesting program was presented by Kendra Hayes on Herbs and Vegetables and Useful Garden Tools. The ladies were asked to bring their favorite garden tool(s) and share why it was their favorite and share some gardening tips. Everyone left with valuable information and a planter with special planting media and spinach seeds. Members also agreed to make their annual donation to the Food Bank in Hughes. The ladies enjoyed chicken spaghetti, green beans wrapped in bacon and brownies and ice cream. Door prizes of Amaryllis Bulb Kits went to: Melinda Akins, Holly Bacon and Teresa Shannon. ***

Memorial Services

Our prayers and thoughts go out to the family and friends of Deidra Mounce Addison, who passed away on Nov. 16. The first Memorial Service will be on Dec. 3, at 3 p.m. at the Campground United Methodist Church in Paragould. On Dec. 9th a Memorial Service will begin at 11 a.m. at Kamp Karefree, then to the Surf Club at 12:45 p.m., to send message balloons. The family will then take time for a private service and resume with Deidra’s Celebration of Life at High Water Landing. A fundraiser has been set up to help with funeral expenses at youcari ng.com/deidraaddison1014969.

***

Hughes United Methodist Church Acknowledgments

Nov. 24th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Terry Bain and Richard Cook.

Nov. 25th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Katie Bokker. Happy Anniversary to: Butler & Carroll Bernard.

Nov. 26th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Rachael Meurrier, Victor Bobo, Milon Jason Mitchell II and Margaret W. Tobias. In Memory: Bonnie Crawford.

Nov. 27th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Turner Roark, Lloyd Linn, Darby Izabella Brown, Michelle Estes (Mrs. H.W.B. Estes).

Nov. 28th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Warren “Cole” Mooney and Mallory Cupples. Happy Anniversary to: Butch & Steve Murray. In Memory: Charles Adams, Jr. and Edna Permenter.

Nov. 29th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Jody Arnold, Alex Funderburg and Butler Bernard. In Memory: Ginny Clay May.

Nov. 30th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Ann Culver Reece, Kim Bobo, Pam Spencer Blair and Richard Kindervater. Happy Anniversary to: Alex & Morgan McClanahan. In Memory: Megan Arnold.

***

Calendar of Events Nov. 25th

Mass, 5 p.m., St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church.

Nov. 26th

Sunday School, 10 a.m., Worship Service, 11 a.m., Horseshoe Lake Baptist Church.

Worship Service, 11 a.m., Hughes United Methodist Church.

Nov. 27th

Hughes Rotary Club meets, 6 p.m.

Deadline for weekly news, 8 p.m., contact Holly Bacon at (870) 339-3514 or hbacond7@aol.com.

Nov. 28th

Zumba and Upper Body Weights, 8 a.m., Surf Club Building.

Nov. 30th

Zumba and Lower Body Weights, 8 a.m., Surf Club Building.

Hughes Fire Dept. meets, 7 p.m., Fire Station on Blackwood.

Dec. 1st

Next weekly column appears.

By Holly Bacon