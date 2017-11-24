Lady Patriots fall to Wildcats

Marion couldn’t overcome a 32- 18 halftime deficit and suffered its first loss of the season to North Little Rock

The Marion Lady Patriots (1-1 overall) suffered their first loss of the season Tuesday night, a 65-45 loss to the North Little Rock Wildcats (2-0).

Just a day after the Lady Patriots jumped out to a 26-9 lead over the Little Rock Parkview Patriots, Marion looked much different in the opening stanza against the Wildcats.

North Little Rock jetted out to a 12-0 lead behind three deep balls and carried a 32-18 advantage into the locker rooms at halftime.

“To be honest with you, we came out looking like we were a little afraid,” said Marion head coach Shunda Johnson. “So, that first quarter we had to do a lot of subbing kind of early. And, I was just glad we fought all the way to the end.”

The Wildcats expanded their lead over Marion to 50-29 after the third quarter. The Lady Patriots did trim the margin to 14 in the final frame as Morgan Christian sank a pair of free throws to make it a 54-40 North Little Rock advantage. But, in the end it was too little too late as the Wildcats answered the Marion scoring spree with a 9-5 run of their own to leave Patriots Arena victorious.

“We actually dropped out of our press after the first quarter, for the second and third quarters,” Johnson said. “And, we came out in the fourth quarter and we said we’re going to give it everything we have, just make sure we’re scoring respectably.”

Part of the Marion Lady Patriots problem came from 18 total Marion turnovers. Though the Wildcat defense wasn’t doing anything exotic, according to Johnson, North Little Rock’s tenacity forced an uncomfortable pace for the Lady Patriots.

“They’re defense wasn’t doing anything different than what everybody else does,” Johnson said. “They were just hard-nosed defenders we got rushed.

We were rushing, and we did not do a good job of executing today at all. It looked like we were a little afraid.”

North Little Rock also won the battle of the boards, barley outrebounding Marion 34-32, though Johnson says that number could have been tilted in the Lady Patriots favor had the Marion players played fundamental basketball instead of trying to be more athletic than the Wildcats.

“We were trying to jump with them,” Johnson said.

“I don’t know why we were trying to jump with them. We did not box out.

I told them, in order to keep 15 (Yomyrius Morris) and 24 (An’nyah Pettus) off the glass we’re going to have to box them all the way out… Yeah, they dominated the glass.”

“We learned we need to box people out, even if they’re bigger or as big as we are,” Johnson added.

“We have to make sure we’re doing fundamental basketball, just putting a body on them and pushing them back two steps and then go rebound instead of trying to out jump people.” Pacing the Lady Patriots on the scoreboard, Christian pumped in a team-high 17 points.

Jaleigha Byrd pumped in 10 points for Marion and Joi Montgomery pushed through nine.

After the Thanksgiving break, the Lady Patriots return to action by traveling to a 6A/5A-3 Conference matchup against the Green County Tech Golden Eagles on November 30th.

By Collins Peeples