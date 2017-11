Marriage Licenses

Nov. 15 Douglas A. Pagooga, 34, of Memphis, Tennessee, and Rachael M. McNatt, 28, of Olive Branch, Mississippi Nov. 16 J. Fernando Guerrero, 49, and Dina A. Medina, 51, both of Byhalia, Mississippi Pablo A. Chicas, 40, and Cassandra Albino, 24, both of Lackawanna, New York Richard E. Minton, 29, and Laquita D. Cooper, 26, both of Memphis John R. Tutor, 33, and Chaity Ott, 28, both of Sardis, Mississippi Nov. 17 Salomon Reynoso, 39, and Felipa Gonzalez, 37, both of Memphis James C. Malone, 27, and Brittany R. Foster, 27, both of West Memphis Oscar D. Pineda, 22, and Sandra L. Garcia, 33, both of Memphis Samuel A. Lima, 39, and Marilis E. Cerna, 40, both of Memphis Melquiades Maldonado, 30, and Marisol Maya, 31, both of Memphis Travis O. Wooten, 37, Erica N. Carter, 31, both of

Nov. 20 Rinkeshkumar G. Patel, 29, and Tamanna Patel, 35, both of El Dorado David A. Zarwel, 33, and Brittany A. Parish, 32, both of Tuscaloosa, Alabama Nov. 21 Joshua C. Fortner, 26, and Tori B. Hill, 24, both of

Nov. 22 Larry E. Pope, 40, and Andrea M. Robinson, 33, both of West Memphis Jonathan J. Cody, 26, and Samantha J. Griegelis, 20 both of West Memphis Jose M. Velasquez, 41, and Xiomara E. Guevara, 37, both of Memphis

Divorce Petitions

Nov. 13 Sarah Jefferson vs.

Brian Jefferson Nov. 14 David L. Shaw vs. Melinda S. Shaw Nov. 15 Jessica Mullen vs.

Spencer Mullen III Nov. 16 Eunice M. Glaspie vs. Willie L. Glaspie Karen C. Wallis vs.

Marion Police Reports 11-13-17 / 11-20-17

11-13-17 – 6:20am – 3477 Highway 77 – Forgery 11-13-17 – 7:30am – 310 Angelos Grove – Persons in Disagreement 11-13-17 – 7:30am Sycamore – Battery 11-13-17 – 10:15am – 1 Patriot – General Information 11-13-17 – 11:06am White Oak – Request for Arrest 11-14-17 – 3:30pm – 2695 Highway 77 – Theft of Property 11-14-17 – 5:00pm – 135 Chestnut – Theft of Vehicle / Theft of Property 11-14-17 – 6:00pm – 811 Belle Rive – Harassment 11-14-17 – 1:24pm – 1 Patriot – General Information 11-14-17 – 1:25pm – U/K Assists Other Agencies 11-14-17 – 2:50pm – 2695 Highway 77 – Criminal Trespass / Theft of Property 11-14-17 – 4:34pm – 914 Pleasant Plains Cove Financial Identity Fraud 11-14-17 – 9:21pm – 911 Nicks Cove – Family in Need of Supervision 11-14-17 – 1:24pm – 1 Patriot Drive – General Information 11-15-17 – 7:42am – 750 Medal Marconi – Terroristic Threatening / Aggravated Assault 11-15-17 – 10:10am – 368 Park – Persons in Disagreement 11-15-17 – 5:20pm – 94 Cottonwood Cove Persons in Disagreement 11-16-17 – 11:30pm – 710 Twin Oaks – Domestic Battery 11-16-17 – 7:45am – 801 Carter – Disorderly Conduct 11-16-17 – 5:00pm – 3821 Complex Road Commercial Burglary 11-16-17 – 7:45am – 801 Carter – Disorderly Conduct 11-16-17 – 12:00pm – 902 Nicks Cove – Criminal Trespass 11-16-17 – 7:40am – 801 Carter – Disorderly Conduct 11-16-17 – 8:00am – 368 Park – Harassment 11-16-17 – 10:50am – 1 Patriot Drive – Disorderly Conduct 11-16-17 – 7:00am – 801 Carter – Bullying 11-16-17 – 2:52pm – 2 Patriot Drive – Disorderly Conduct 11-16-17 – 4:00pm – 278 Medel Marconi Disorderly Conduct 11-16-17 – 12:00pm – 902 Nicks Cove – Criminal Trespass 11-17-17 – 1:20am – 503 Par – Criminal Mischief 11-17-17 – 8:00am – 902 Nicks Cove – Harassing Communications 11-17-17 – 8:55am – 801 Carter – General Information 11-17-17 – 8:00am – 1 Patriot – Disorderly Conduct 11-17-17 – 12:00am – 822 Jackson Square – Theft of Property 11-17-17 – 7:30am – 801 Carter – Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor 11-17-17 – 1:00am – 431 Birdie #11 – Criminal Mischief 11-17-17 – 2:50pm – 801 Carter – Forgery 11-17-17 – 8:00pm – 319 Jerrel Lackey Cove Persons in Disagreement 11-18-17 – 3:40am – 95 Cottonwood Cove Domestic Battery 11-18-17 – 1:30am – 351 Park – Terroristic Threatening 11-18-17 – 3:00pm – 84 Willow – Theft of Property 11-18-17 – 5:00pm Cottonwood Cove Terroristic Act 11-18-17 – 4:45pm – 107 Meadowbrook Circle Persons in Disagreement 11-18-17 – 5:45pm – 188 Medel Marconi – Criminal Mischief 11-19-17 – 7:15am – 513 Par #10 – Theft of Property 11-19-17 – 4:30pm – 136 Sherwood – Theft by Receiving 11-19-17 – 8:00am – 134 Sycamore – Residential Burglary / Theft of Property / Theft of Firearm x 2 / Criminal Mischief 11-19-17 – 9:15am – 151 Brandon Cove – Attempted Suicide 11-20-17 – 5:50am – 111 Carriage – Persons in Disagreement

West Memphis Police Reports 11/12/17 – 11/20/17

11/12/17 12:40 AM 600 W Broadway AVE Possession of an open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle 11/12/17 12:42 AM 210 E 4Th St. FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE (OUT OF STATE FELONY) 11/12/17 1:35 AM 600 W Broadway AVE CARRYING A WEAPON 11/12/17 2:50 AM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 11/12/17 2:54 AM Ingram/East Barton POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 11/12/17 3:11 AM 100 Court ST SATISFY COMMITMENT 11/12/17 3:23 AM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 11/12/17 6:40 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 11/12/17 10:00 AM 3301 Kuhn RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 11/12/17 5:42 PM 2216 E Broadway AVE 7 BATTERY – 1ST DEGREE 11/13/17 5:07 AM Walker / Broadway GENERAL INFORMATION 11/13/17 5:47 AM 1600 N 6Th ST BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 11/13/17 8:48 AM 214 Shoppingway BLVD GENERAL INFORMATION 11/13/17 10:13 AM 603 S 20Th ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 11/13/17 11:04 AM 502 Auburn AVE BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 11/13/17 11:41 AM 500 W Broadway AVE LOITERING 11/13/17 12:00 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR LESS 11/13/17 2:49 PM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 11/13/17 4:02 PM 626 E Broadway AVE REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 11/13/17 4:11 PM 515 Gibson AVE GENERAL INFORMATION 11/13/17 4:21 PM 501 W Broadway AVE TERRORISTIC THREATENING 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 11/13/17 6:57 PM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 11/13/17 8:04 PM 429 W Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 11/14/17 1:23 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 11/14/17 7:24 AM 600 W Broadway AVE THEFT OF MOTOR FUEL 11/14/17 8:28 AM 812 Dover RD DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 11/14/17 10:51 AM 626 E Broadway AVE FAILURE TO REGISTER – FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH REPORTING REQUIREMENTS 11/14/17 11:18 AM Martin luther king/Broadway FAILURE TO APPEAR 11/14/17 12:35 PM 505 S Avalon ST 4 GENERAL INFORMATION 11/14/17 12:52 PM 121 S 15Th ST CARRYING A WEAPON 11/14/17 1:58 PM 500 W Broadway AVE THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 ALL OTHERS 11/14/17 4:36 PM 605 E Woodlawn DR POSSESSION OF SCH VI WITH PURPOSE TO DELIVERY 11/14/17 4:42 PM 619 E Woodlawn DR CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE / PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR MORE 11/14/17 6:07 PM 3000 Block of East Polk Avenue REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 11/14/17 6:29 PM 505 Birch ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT 11/15/17 6:35 AM 501 N 17Th ST TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA 11/15/17 8:32 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD A THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/ DEBIT CARDS 11/15/17 9:29 AM 3710 Service LOOP 107 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 11/15/17 10:26 AM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 11/15/17 12:17 PM 1800 Missouri ST 1 GENERAL INFORMATION 11/15/17 1:37 PM 2000 W Broadway AVE FORGERY 11/15/17 2:09 PM Mound City/River Grove POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 11/15/17 2:09 PM 798 W Service Rd. THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 11/15/17 2:20 PM 1223 E Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 11/15/17 7:32 PM 1411 N Avalon ST FOUND PROPERTY 11/15/17 8:31 PM 515 S 8Th ST BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 11/15/17 10:53 PM 407 S Avalon St. BATTERY 2ND DEGREE / INJURE POLICE, FIRE, CODE ENFORCE, CORRECTIONAL IN LINE OF DUTY 11/16/17 12:11 AM 300 S Avalon ST THEFT BY RECEIVING (FIREARM) 11/16/17 12:11 AM Ingram/ Broadway POSSESSION OF SCH VI WITH PURPOSE TO DELIVERY 11/16/17 4:31 AM 100 Court St. FAILURE TO APPEAR 11/16/17 5:27 AM East Polk Avenue/South Loop BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 11/16/17 8:59 AM 300 W Jackson AVE THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 ALL OTHERS 11/16/17 10:44 AM 2000 W Broadway AVE FORGERY 11/16/17 12:17 PM 1230 Missouri ST POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 11/16/17 6:46 PM 217 W Jackson AVE LOITERING 11/16/17 6:56 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 11/16/17 7:00 PM 1618 E Broadway AVE FORGERY 11/16/17 7:16 PM 1117 E Broadway AVE 8 FOUND PROPERTY 11/16/17 9:40 PM 100 Court St. FAILURE TO APPEAR 11/16/17 10:08 PM 390 Cypress Point DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 11/16/17 11:49 PM 408 Balfour RD REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 11/17/17 12:02 AM East Broadway Avenue / South walker Street DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND OFFENSE 11/17/17 12:20 AM 1400 Cheshire LN DISORDERLY CONDUCT 11/17/17 1:02 AM East Broadway/North 10th Street DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 11/17/17 2:47 AM East Polk Ave/South 15th Street LOITERING 11/17/17 3:22 AM Twist/ East McAuley DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 11/17/17 10:18 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD A THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 11/18/17 6:30 PM 710 S 21St ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 11/17/17 4:39 PM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 11/17/17 5:06 PM 1101 E Broadway AVE FOUND PROPERTY 11/17/17 6:02 PM 525 N 8Th ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 11/17/17 6:39 PM South 23rd Street / East Polk Avenue LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 11/18/17 10:33 AM 2700 N College BLVD MISSING

11/18/17 12:54 PM 606 E Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 11/18/17 1:02 PM 350 Afco RD POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 11/18/17 5:43 PM South Loop / South 8th Street NO DRIVER'S LICENSE 11/19/17 12:28 AM 1414 E Broadway AVE REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 11/19/17 1:53 AM 600 N 32Nd ST Robbery Aggravated 11/19/17 7:37 AM 3502 E Polk AVE FICTITIOUS VEHICLE LICENSE 11/19/17 3:09 PM 601 Pryor DR THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – VEHICLE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES 11/19/17 5:53 PM 334 S 16Th ST THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000 BUT GREATER THAN $5,000 11/19/17 9:53 PM 507 E Mcauley Dr. NO LIABILITY INSURANCE 11/19/17 10:22 PM REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 11/20/17 1:55 AM 3400 Service Loop Robbery Aggravated 11/20/17 3:37 AM 304 N 35Th ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 11/20/17 4:10 AM 304 N 35Th ST AGGRAVATED ASSAULT