Sports Briefs

• ASU Mid-South Greyhounds Basketball —

The Greyhounds return home to face Itawamba Community College at the “Dog House” on Thursday, Nov. 30. The Lady Greyhounds play at 5:30 p.m. The Men’s team plays at 7:30 p.m.

***

• West Memphis Blue Devils on the Radio — Catch Blue Devils Football Friday nights, beginning at 7 p.m., on Oldies 102.3 FM, online at KTRQ.com, or via the Oldies 102.3 App on your smart phone.

***

• J.W. Rich Girls Club Basketball — 2017-2018 Basketball Signups have begun. Girls ages 5-18 can sign up now, at the J.W. Rich Girls Club, 519 Shoppingway Blvd., in West Memphis. The cost is $50 (plus $50 if dues not already paid). For more information, call (870) 7350969.

***

At the Boys & Girls Club of Crittenden County. Leagues for boys and girls, ages 4-18 (co-ed for ages 4-12). Registration is $75 for club members, $85 for nonmembers for ages 12-andunder. Registration is $30 for ages 13-and-up. Stop by the club to register or register online at bgccrittenden.org.

***

• Upward Basketball & Cheerleading — At Marion First Baptist Church, leagues for boys and girls, ages 4 through 8th grade. Registration is going on now. Upward is a Christ-centered sports league that stresses fundamentals and teamwork in a positive environment. Early registration is $70. After Dec. 3, the cost is $80. Evaluations are Thursday, Dec. 14, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 16, from 9:30 a.m. until noon. Practices begin Jan. 2, 2018. Call (870) 739-3944 for more information, or e-mail upward@firstmarion. org.

***

• WWE Monday Night Raw — The WWE returns to FedEx Forum on Monday, Jan. 8 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at just $15 at ticketmaster. com, all Ticketmaster outlets, or by phone at (800) 7453000 or at the FedExForum Box Office. Fans will have a chance to see all their favorite WWE Superstars including Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Sasha Banks, Bayley and many more. For more information, visit fedexforum.com, ‘like’ FedExForum on Facebook or follow on Twitter (@FedExForum).

***

• Delta Gymnastics classes — Classes available for ages 2 and up on Thursdays at 5:15 p.m. For more information please contact Delta Gymnastics at 870-735-5900. John Beaumont jbeau.younglife@gmail.com, Sara Fenter – sfenter@fenterpt. com, or Jerry Fenter jfenter@fenerpt.com.

***

• Studio Gray Dance Clinic – at the Boys & Girls Club of Crittenden County. Designed to help kids going into cheer, pom & hip-hop. $10. To register, contact us at info@mystudiogray. com, or call 901-3036221.

• Jr. NBA Basketball Signups —