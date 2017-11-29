Blue Devils get off to firey start in Bootheel Classic

West Memphis is 2- 0 on the young season

WM School District Marcus Brown secured his first two career wins as a head coach over the weekend, and they couldn't have come easier.

The West Memphis Blue Devils outclassed two Missouri Bootheel teams in the annual Riverbend Classic at New Madrid, Mo., blasting Scott County on Friday 87-37 and then putting a 62-23 hurt on Kennett on Saturday.

Brown is in his first year at the Blue Devil helm, replacing long-time and legendary head coach Larry Bray. If last weekend's games were any indication, the Blue Devils are going to be a problem for all opposing teams this season.

'I'm proud of the guys. I think we came down here and got the job done,' said Brown. '(The first wins) feel good. I'm just blessed to be in the position I'm in. I cherish every day of it.'

Sophomore superstar Chris Moore put up career numbers in Friday's win over Scott County. The 6foot-6 forward was 15 of 15 from the field for a game-high 30 points, while also hauling down 13 rebounds. He also threw down eight slam dunks.

'Chris is in rare air,' Brown said of his star forward. 'He should have gotten some of the gate (receipts).'

On Saturday in limited minutes because Brown was subbing five for five multiple times in all four quarters, Moore scored 12 points, including two acrobatic dunks, while also adding four rebounds.

Also on Friday, Cameron Fuqua added 13 points while Corliss Brewer scored 9 and Curtis Washington hit for 8.

Saturday's win over Kennett, the Blue Devils jumped out to a huge lead from the start, scoring the first 10 points of the game and stretching that margin to 18-7 by the end of the first quarter.

West Memphis led 34-13 at halftime and put the mercy rule in effect to start the fourth quarter with a 54-21 lead.

The Blue Devils hit 24 of 50 field-goal attempts for the game (48 percent) and outrebounded Kennett 2721. West Memphis only committed nine turnovers to Kennett's 18.

Washington had the hot hand against Kennett, hitting four three-pointers for a game-high 17 points.

'Curt shot it well today and I thought our bench guys really stepped up (against Kennett),' Brown added. 'Like I said, I just thought our guys played very well, and I'm happy with the effort.'

Junior reserve Kenny Phillips had two three-balls and 12 points against Kennett while junior point guard Cavin Paige scored 6 points and had three assists to only two turnovers.

Senior Sidney Stinson added 5 points.

The Blue Devils play their home opener this Friday night in the Blue Devil Classic against Horn Lake, Miss., while on Saturday they face Germantown.

Both games will begin at 8:30 p.m.

By Billy Woods