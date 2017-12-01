Church Announcements

5079 State Hwy. 77 N., Marion: Installation ceremony of Founding Pastor Elder Macon Drake and Co-Pastor Anna A. Drake as pastors of All People Fellowship Ministry Sunday, Dec. 3 at 12 p.m. Open invitation. Community invited to a Group Bible Class Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. Facilitator Ann Grant. Host pastor Macon Drake.

Blessings Thru Faith Ministry, 5169 College Blvd,/Waverly, Proctor: Elder Keith Higgins 11 a.m. speaker. Pastor Love Day for Apostle Lillian B. Hodges, Sunday, Dec. 3 AT 3 p.m.. Theme ‘Showing Love!’ Special guest Pastor Donald Chambers & The Healing Center of Memphis and Pastor A. Parham and I’m A Part Missionary Baptist Church of West Memphis.

Crawfordsville United Methodist Church: 100 Year Celebration of the Sanctuary Building of Crawfordsville United Methodist Church. “Gift of Heaven” presented by the Chancel Choir, Saturday, Dec. 2 at 5 p.m.

Mt. Pilgrim Church,

1209 2nd Street, Earle: Celebrating Pastor and Wife Rev. Milton and First Lady Joann Nicks 10th Anniversary Sunday Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. Rev. Rickey Reel and the Shady Grove MB Church of Shady Grove will be the special guests. Host pastor Rev. Milton Nicks.

New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church: Is in the planning stage for their 18th Annual Edmondson and Surrounding Area Christmas Dinner, Toys for Tots and Bike Drawing on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 1 p.m. The event will be held at the West Memphis Learning Center (Old Wedlock School), 201 South B. J. Taylor Street in Edmondson. The church is asking for donations for the Toys for Tots or a Bike or Scooter for the drawing. If you are interested in donating, checks can be made out to New Bethel Church. For more information contact Pastor Jerry Faggett at 870551-1540 or Jeannie Coleman at 870-514-9860.

New Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, 524 Will Lewis Rd., Proctor: Minister’s Program on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 3 p.m. The speaker willbe Pastor Marcia Young from In His Presence Ministries of Memphis. The guests will include In His Presence Ministries, True Vine MB Church of Neuhardt and First Baptist MB Church of Edmondson. Program sponsor Minister Anita Lee. Host pastor Betty Jenkins.

New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 310 E. Polk, West Memphis: Pastor’s Love Day Sunday, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. Guest speaker Pastor Spencer Knighten and Mt. Vernon MB Church and many more. Sponsor Sis. Loretta Holmes. Pastor S. J. Parker.

St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church: 121st Church Anniversary Celebration Sunday, Dec. 3 at 2:30 p.m. Bishop Connie Moore of Mt. Moriah Church in Forrest City will be the special guest along will Evangelist Sophia Hughes, Bible Class True Holiness Church, Min. Deandra Warren, Tabernacle of Faith Church, St. James MBC, House of Prayer Fellowship Church, Pentecostal Crusade Church, Disciples of Faith Church, First Baptist MBC, Harvestime MBC, Mt. Beulah MBC, Mt. Pilgrims MBC, Total Deliverance Cathedral, and Bro. Joy Lee Hancock. Come and be a part of the celebration. Rev. Darris Sims is the Pastor.

Old St. Paul News:

Children’s Church this Sunday, Dec. 3 at 10m a.m. Youth speaker is Minister Darrell Anthony. No marriage ministry class this Sunday. Host pastor Frederick S. Anthony.

Whole Life Ministries

Apostle Eddie Wilson and Whole Life Ministries are having there weekly services every Sunday at 2pm. Comfort Suites-West Memphis. Come and be refreshed in the Lord. For more info, contact Tony Wilson at 870-514-0515.

All People Fellowship Ministry,