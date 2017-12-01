Earle welcomes Foreman for semifinal clash at home

The two teams are very similar on paper but only one can move on to the 2A Championship game next week

The Earle Bulldogs are one win away from playing for a state championship but first they must move past the visiting Foreman Gators (11-1 overall, 6-1 2A Conference) tonight in Earle.

The Bulldogs (10-1, 6-0) face a better team on paper than they’ve seen in the past few weeks, with Earle coming off victories over Salem (7-6), Mineral Springs (5-7) and East Poinsett County (8-4).

Foreman comes into tonight’s contest averaging 45.1 points per game and only allowing an average of 10.9 points per matchup. Earle, however, is undaunted by those numbers, according to Bulldogs head coach Albert Coleman.

“They’re just like the rest of the teams we’ve played,” Coleman said. “I don’t see a higher caliber quality of a team. They’re just like every team we’ve played before, going through West Helena on through. Every team we’ve played has had 11 people on the field and as of lately they’ve had athletes on the field. I’m not worried about them being a higher caliber team. We look at them just like it’s another team that we’ve to go through.”

Earle certainly matches up to Foreman favorably, by the numbers. The Bulldogs come into tonight’s semifinal round averaging 50.8 points per game and are allowing an average of 13.2. Coleman says that new should be expected of the offense tonight and that Earle will stick with the game plan and playmakers that got them this far.

“We’re going to do what we’ve done all year,” Coleman said. “We’re going to run the ball hard at them and we’re going to pass the ball to open gaps if they decide to play us in zone coverage. So, our receivers have worked on a lot of things. Our route running has gotten better week by week and Gerry (Bohanon)’s arm has gotten better, his accuracy is better as has his ability to extend plays when players aren’t open.”

Coleman goes on to call Bohanon’s ability to elude defenders in the pocket an x-factor.

“That’s what you can’t account for,” Coleman said. “There are going to be some plays that break down and bust but Gerry’s going to extend the plays and make something happen.”

Foreman, according to Coleman, has been approaching teams with a soft box, meaning that they have had fewer people near the line of scrimmage, defensively. If that trend continues against Earle, Bulldogs senior running back Anthony White who is coming off a 20-carry 275-yard performance last week could have another big night. If the Gators bring more players up to stop the run, however, Coleman has no issue with allowing his 6-foot-3 quarterback to exploit the Foreman secondary.

“We’re going to take what they give us,” Coleman said. “If they play us like they’ve played these other teams, with a soft box, then we’re going to take advantage of a soft box. If they play us with a hard box then we’re going to take advantage of the pass… We’re going to run the ball when we need to run the ball and we’re going to pass the ball when we need to pass the ball.

We’re by no means whatsoever looking over Foreman. They are the only thing we’re talking about in Earle.”

While Earle’s attention is solely on the Gators, there is doubt in Earle whether or not Foreman is equally concentrated on them.

“Foreman kind of overlooked us and is not too worried about Earle from a lot of post and things that are coming back in social media,” Coleman said.

“We’re focused on playing our game plan to beat Foreman and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Part of that game plan will revolve around stopping the Gators triple-option offensive scheme. The key to limiting that attack will be sound assignment football, according to Coleman. Sound assignment football is something the Earle defense had shown all season, only allowing 20 points in one game during the sevenweek span preceding the 2A playoffs. In the last two games, however, the Bulldogs have allowed a total of 57 points. Coleman chalks that number up to 21 total fourth-quarter points given up on Earle’s backup defensive players in the last two weeks.

“Over the last few weeks we’ve given up more points than we have earlier in the season but a lot of that was due to, in the fourth quarter, giving a lot of second and third team players an opportunity to get into the game,” Coleman said. “And, they were getting scored on.

But, our first team defense, we’re pretty solid as long as keep wrapping them up, hitting them and tackling.”

Offensively, Bohanon will have a key part to play in the Bulldogs potential success. Coleman says the Earle senior has shown leadership qualities that the head coach has rarely seen before.

“He’s just as focused as you can get,” Coleman said. “He’s leading and hitting on all cylinders at the right time of year. The one thing about Gerry is that he’s a true competitor and he’s ready to compete. I haven’t seen many kids rise to the challenge of taking grasp of a team and being the leader of that team physically on the field and vocally off the field and getting everybody to do right. He’s owned up to that and I’m proud of him for stepping up and being that type of guy. I’m not worried about Gerry. He’s going to step up and take care of himself and his team and he wants it as bad as any kid that I’ve seen want it.”

Foreman and Earle share one common opponent on the season, the Mineral Springs Hornets. The Gators defeated Mineral Springs on October 20th 28-14 while Earle bested the Hornets just two weeks ago 46-26.

While Coleman is not overlooking Foreman going into this week’s contest, he is confident in his team’s ability to be playing next weekend in Little Rock for the Arkansas 2A Football State Championship.

“I believe in this Bulldog team and that we have the tools to get the job done to move on to the next round and face whoever we face in the finals,” Coleman said. “It’s not going to be a cake walk, by far. Foreman is going to come down and bring a huge crowd with them and they’re kids are going to fight and our kids are going to do the same thing. I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

The semifinal challenge between the Gators and Bulldogs takes place tonight in Earle with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m.

By Collins Peeples