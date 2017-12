Marriage Licenses

Nov. 22 Pedro Jackson, 55, and Lucia Polanco, 35, both of Memphis Yannelin Balderrabano, 33, and Beatriz Miranda, 30, both of Southaven, Mississippi Nov. 24 Henry E. Johnson, Jr., 60, and Thelma D. Blunt, 51, both of West Memphis Cleoas Barrios, 37, and Amanda Mendez, 32, both of Memphis Nov. 27 Manuel Escobedo, 32, and Blanca Cruz, 19, both of Memphis Calistrin R. Nunez, 41, and Guadalupe B. Avila, 51, both of Memphis Juan O. Hernandez, 31, and Blanca E. Pancuo, 35, both of Byhalia, Mississippi Nov. 28 Caleb Rutherford, 20, and Kaylon R. Davis, 21, both of Clemmons, North Carolina Nov. 29 Julion Taylor, 28, and Toya Clark, 41, both of Memphis

Divorce Petitions

Nov. 20

Amanda Fowler vs.

Christopher Fowler

Nov. 22 Valerie Marie Claxton vs. Reginald Orlando Claxton

11-19-17 – 7:15am – 513 Par #10 – Theft of Property 11-19-17 – 4:30pm – 136 Sherwood – Theft by Receiving 11-19-17 – 8:00am – 134 Sycamore – Residential Burglary / Theft of Property / Theft of Firearm x 2 / Criminal Mischief 11-19-17 – 9:15am – 151 Brandon Cove – Attempted Suicide 11-20-17 – 5:50am – 111 Carriage – Persons in Disagreement 11-20-17 – 1:14pm – 172 Barton Cove – General Information 11-21-17 – 12:04am – 324 Block #11 – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle 11-21-17 – 5:33am – 3635 I-55 – Persons in Disagreement 11-21-17 – 11:30pm – I-55 East Service Road – Fleeing 11-21-17 – 11:30pm – I-55 East Service Road Carrying a Weapon 11-21-17 – 11:30pm – I-55 East Service Road Carrying a Weapon 11-21-17 – 12:04am – 324 Block #11 – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle 11-21-17 – 5:33am – 3635 I-55 – Persons in Disagreement 11-21-17 – 10:00am Colonial Drive – Found Property 11-21-17 – 11:30am – 419 Birdie #5 – Assault 11-21-17 – 1:00am – 120 Lori – Criminal Mischief 11-21-17 – 5:00pm – 801 Carter – Disorderly Conduct 11-21-17 – 10:30am – 1114 Highway 77 – General Information 11-21-17 – 11:08pm – 515 Par #5 – Criminal Mischief 11-21-17 – 10:48pm – 435 Birdie #6 – Criminal Mischief / Persons in Disagreement 11-22-17 – 2:40am – 116 Lori – Terroristic Act 11-22-17 – 2:50am – 114 Lori – Criminal Mischief / Criminal Trespass 11-22-17 – 9:00am – 2466 Highway 77 – No Driver License 11-22-17 – 11:30am Highway 64 – Failure to Pay Registration 11-22-17 – 11:18am Block – General Information 11-22-17 – 5:30pm – 346 Toni – Persons in Disagreement 11-22-17 – 9:00pm – 104 Cypress – Runaway 11-23-17 – 11:25am – 409 Birdie #6 – Harassing Communications 11-23-17 – 10:30am – 117 Lori – Harassment / Persons in Disagreement 11-23-17 – 2:45pm – 107 Mound City – Theft of Property 11-24-17 – 11:05pm Highway 64 – DWI 11-24-17 – 7:36pm – 14 Military Road – WARRANT – Failure to Appear 11-24-17 – 8:00am – 480 L.P.Mann – Residential Burglary / Theft of Property / Theft of Firearm 11-24-17 – 11:00pm – 527 Par #10 – Drug Paraphernalia with Purpose to Use x 2 11-25-17 – 11:00pm – 119 Willow – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property 11-25-17 – 6:55am – 841 Bayou Vista – Persons in Disagreement 11-25-17 – 11:00pm – 126 Hillcrest Cove – Persons in Disagreement 11-26-17 – 2:42pm – 2101 Highway 77 – Theft of Property 11-26-17 – 8:00am – 116 Alta Vista – Residential Burglary / Theft of Firearm x 15 11-26-17 – 9:00am – 130 Sycamore – Residential Burglary / Theft of Property 11-26-17 – 8:15pm – 96 Judge Smith – Assault on a Family Member 11-26-17 – 11:55pm L.H.Polk – ORD 107 Violation

West Memphis Police Reports 11/19/17 – 11/26/17

11/19/17 12:28 AM 1414 E Broadway AVE REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 11/19/17 1:53 AM 600 N 32Nd ST Robbery Aggravated 11/19/17 7:37 AM 3502 E Polk AVE FICTITIOUS VEHICLE LICENSE 11/19/17 3:09 PM 601 Pryor DR THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – VEHICLE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES 11/19/17 5:53 PM 334 S 16Th ST THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000 BUT GREATER THAN $5,000 11/19/17 9:53 PM 507 E Mcauley Dr. NO LIABILITY INSURANCE 11/19/17 10:22 PM REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 11/20/17 1:55 AM 3400 Service Loop Robbery Aggravated 11/20/17 3:37 AM 304 N 35Th ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 11/20/17 4:10 AM 304 N 35Th ST AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 11/20/17 2:56 PM 300 W Service RD CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR LESS 11/20/17 3:12 PM 607 Weaver RD GENERAL INFORMATION 11/20/17 3:16 PM 1007 Clement RD TERRORISTIC THREATENING 2ND DEGREE/THREATENS PROPERTY DAMAGE 11/20/17 3:36 PM 420 W Broadway AVE 1 POSSESSION OF SCH VI WITH PURPOSE TO DELIVERY 11/20/17 3:47 PM 420 W Broadway AVE 1 CARRYING A WEAPON 11/20/17 4:54 PM 420 W Broadway AVE 1 POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY CERTAIN PERSONS 11/21/17 12:24 AM 1414 E Broadway AVE CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 11/21/17 1:39 AM East Polk Avenue / South 14th Street POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 11/21/17 2:02 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD A FOUND PROPERTY 11/21/17 3:48 AM South Loop / South 8th Street SPEEDING 11/21/17 4:15 AM 8th / Jefferson DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 11/21/17 9:35 AM 315 Graham ST OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS / OBSTRUCTS, IMPAIRS, HINDERS, THE PER 11/21/17 10:13 AM 1100 Martin Luther King Jr DR GENERAL INFORMATION 11/21/17 11:57 AM North Avalon / Center POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 11/21/17 12:18 PM 2501 S Service RD FOUND PROPERTY 11/21/17 12:36 PM North Avalon / Center POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 11/21/17 12:41 PM 2050 E Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 11/21/17 12:46 PM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 11/21/17 1:25 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD ALEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 11/21/17 2:27 PM 100 Court ST SATISFY COMMITMENT 11/21/17 5:17 PM 2910 Sl Henry ST 1 POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 11/21/17 5:44 PM 610 S Avalon ST BATTERY 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 11/21/17 6:01 PM 2216 E Broadway AVE 7 RESISTING ARREST – REFUSAL TO SUBMIT TO ARREST / ACTIVE OR PASSIVE REFUSAL 11/21/17 7:00 PM 200 N Worthington DR BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 11/21/17 9:38 PM 517 S Roselawn DR BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 11/21/17 9:50 PM Burns Street / East Barton Avenue POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY CERTAIN PERSONS 11/22/17 12:11 AM 200 South Avalon DROVE LEFT OF CENTER 11/22/17 12:40 AM Rich Road / Balfour Road FICTITIOUS VEHICLE LICENSE 11/22/17 1:17 AM 2400 Goodwin AVE 404 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 11/22/17 5:27 AM 206 N 26Th ST ARSON 11/22/17 11:29 AM 228 W Tyler AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 11/22/17 3:12 PM 1001 Spears ST REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 11/22/17 5:46 PM 415 S Avalon ST 1 THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1,000 11/22/17 6:36 PM 1701 N Avalon ST 106 THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1,000 11/23/17 12:46 AM 813 Balfour RD DISORDERLY CONDUCT 11/23/17 1:38 AM 2416 E Barton AVE 1 REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 11/23/17 10:49 AM 1100 Missouri ST LOITERING 11/23/17 10:58 AM 135 S 16Th ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 11/23/17 10:58 AM 2309 E Service RD THEFT BY RECEIVING LESS THAN $5,000 BUT GREATER THAN $1000 11/23/17 11:38 AM 2309 E Service RD THEFT BY RECEIVING LESS THAN $5,000 BUT GREATER THAN $1000 11/23/17 5:33 PM South 12Th Street / East Polk Avenue DISORDERLY CONDUCT 11/24/17 2:01 AM 1908 S Mcauley DR DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 11/24/17 4:45 AM 709 S Roselawn DR THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000 BUT GREATER THAN $5,000 11/24/17 5:16 PM S. Walker / S.L. Henry REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 11/24/17 5:24 PM North Avalon/West Barton CARRYING A WEAPON 11/25/17 4:08 AM North 12 Street/ East Broadway FICTITIOUS VEHICLE LICENSE 11/25/17 4:56 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD A POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE PURPOSE TO DELIVER LT 2GM 11/25/17 9:33 AM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 11/25/17 3:03 PM North Roselawn/Lehr POSSESSION

OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

11/25/17 6:03 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD A FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE (OUT OF STATE FELONY) 11/25/17 7:57 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 11/25/17 8:33 PM 100 Court ST REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 11/25/17 9:34 PM Missouri and W. Barton ONE OR NO HEADLIGHTS 11/25/17 10:55 PM 2841 Oak CV DISORDERLY CONDUCT 11/26/17 2:57 AM 304 N Worthington DR DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 11/26/17 5:19 PM 800 block of Richland Drive POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE PURPOSE TO DELIVER GT 10GM BUT LT 200GM 11/26/17 6:03 PM 599 E Woodlawn DR GENERAL INFORMATION 11/26/17 8:55 PM 207 W Danner AVE 5 GENERAL INFORMATION

Marion Police Reports 11-19-17 / 11-26-17