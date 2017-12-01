Sports Briefs

— 2017-2018 Basketball Signups have begun. Girls ages 5-18 can sign up now, at the J.W.

Rich Girls Club, 519 Shoppingway Blvd., in West Memphis. The cost is $50 (plus $50 if dues not already paid). For more information, call (870) 735-0969.

• Jr. NBA Basketball Signups — At the Boys & Girls Club of Crittenden County. Leagues for boys and girls, ages 4-18 (co-ed for ages 4-12). Registration is $75 for club members, $85 for non-members for ages 12-and-under.

Registration is $30 for ages 13-and-up. Stop by the club to register or register online at bgccrittenden. org.

• Upward Basketball & Cheerleading — At Marion First Baptist Church, leagues for boys and girls, ages 4 through 8th grade. Registration is going on now. Upward is a Christ-centered sports league that stresses fundamentals and teamwork in a positive environment.

Early registration is $70. After Dec. 3, the cost is $80. Evaluations are Thursday, Dec. 14, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 16, from 9:30 a.m. until noon.

Practices begin Jan. 2, 2018. Call (870) 739-3944 for more information, or email upward@firstmarion. org.

• Harlem Globetrotters — known for their one-ofa- kind family entertainment, the Harlem Globetrotters will bring their 2018 World Tour to FedExForum on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. to take on their long-time adversaries the Washington Generals.

Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster locations, ticketmaster.com, the FedExForum Box Office, by phone at (800) 7453000 or at harlemglobetrotters. com. The Globetrotters will face a revamped Washington Generals team which recently launched a more competitive profile, making an appearance in The Basketball Tournament over the summer. After the game, Globetrotter stars will sign autographs and take photos with fans.

• Delta Gymnastics classes — Classes available for ages 2 and up on Thursdays at 5:15 p.m. For more information please contact Delta Gymnastics at 870-735-5900. John Beaumont jbeau.younglife@gmail.co m, Sara Fenter sfenter@fenterpt.com.

