Wonder City Jaguars

The Wonder City Jaguars have been displaying talent all over the Mid-South. They have been on a roll from South 25th St. to an invitation to the Big Tex National Championship Tournament in Dallas, Texas. A huge part of the Jaguars’ program success is due to the dedicated support from Carolyn Anthony of the Wonder City Boys & Girls Club and Billy Joe Hayes of the LR Jackson Youth Activity Center. Between the two clubs, their programs are helping us keep our youth off the streets.

