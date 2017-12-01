Your identity has been stolen!

By Clayton Adams The cable news network CNBC reported last year that some 41 million Americans have had their identity stolen. The Federal Trade Commission has stated that about 9 million people a year have their identity stolen!

Modern day thieves use very sophisticated methods for some thefts but most thieves use very simple methods for stealing your identity; Dumpster Diving – going through your trash to look for bills and other discarded papers with your personal information on it.

Skimming – using a special device when your debit/credit card is being processed Phishing – pretending to be financial institutions or companies to persuade you to reveal your personal information Changing Your Address completing a change of address request to receive your billing statements at another location Old-Fashioned Stealing stealing wallets, purses, personnel records, or bribing employees who have access to mail, which includes bank and credit card statements, pre-approved credit offers, new checks, or tax information. Each of these and other ways helps the thief steal your identity.

Spiritually speaking our identity has been stolen too. It happened long ago in the Garden of Eden. The process started with a simple but misleading question in Genesis 3:1 as the serpent held out the bait no human can resist – the opportunity to be “like” God. The serpent asked, “Indeed, has God said, 'You shall not eat from any tree of the garden'?” “For God knows that in the day you eat from it your eyes will be opened, and you will be like God, knowing good and evil.” (Genesis 3:5) From the first bite of that forbidden fruit and the desire to be “like” God the human heart has been easy prey – easily confused, distracted, prideful and full of self-determination, we are victims of identity theft.

God made all of humanity to be in His image, Body, Soul, and Spirit. (Genesis 1:26) The physical body is temporary on average lasting only a few years compared to eternity. The body's purpose is to provide a physical dwelling place for our soul and spirit.

The soul will live forever and is the center of our emotions, thoughts, personality and our will.

The spirit also lives forever. Our spirit is the part of us that reaches its full potential only through a personal relationship with the Creator's Son Jesus Christ. This is what was stolen in the Garden by the Serpent and this is what the great battle of life is all about – Your spirit.

God knew you before you were conceived! 'Before I formed you in the womb I knew you…” (Jeremiah 1:5) 'For You formed my inward parts; You covered me in my mother's womb. I will praise You, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made; marvelous are Your works and that my soul knows well. My frame was not hidden from You, when I was made in secret, and skillfully wrought in the lowest parts of the earth. Your eyes saw my substance, being yet unformed, and in Your book they all were written, the days fashioned for me, when as yet there were none of them' (Psalm 139:13-16).

What is your purpose in life? To live as you desire, to gain wealth, to be famous, powerful? Does wealth, education, popularity bring satisfaction – for a time they do. Joe Pinsker wrote in his article; Why So Many Smart People Aren't Happy for the magazine The Atlantic (April 26, 2016); “… research into happiness has also yielded something a little less obvious: Being better educated, richer, or more accomplished doesn't do much to predict whether someone will be happy. In fact, it might mean someone is less likely to be satisfied with life.” Amazing!

We humans try to fill out body, soul and spirit with pleasure, power and the adulation of others only to come to the conclusion that these things do not satisfy the void.

I have tried to fill that purpose with all kinds of things only to learn that the God created void in my soul and spirit cannot and will never be filled with human things. Perhaps you have discovered this to be true in your life.

Not knowing our true identity causes us to fill our lives with all manner of things and in the end we have no satisfaction, happiness, or contentment. With our true identity stolen, we take on an unknown and strange identity, one we make up, false and evil, all the while chasing after things we believe will make us happy but they cant, wont and don't because its for a false identity. Our true identity is found in God.

Our purpose according to the Bible is simple, it is to “… be found to result in praise and glory and honor at the revelation of Jesus Christ.” (1 Peter 1:7) Did you know your identity has been stolen, how are you getting it back? Will you be able to get it back? These questions will be answered in the coming weeks.

Your purpose is to bring praise, glory and honor to God through His Son Jesus.

Clayton Adams is pastor at Earle First Assembly of God. You can e- mail him at cpalaa@ yahoo. com, or find Earle First Assembly on Facebook.

‘AWord from the Pastor’