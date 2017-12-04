Earle Bulldogs championship run abruptly halted

After self- reporting the use of an ineligible player, according to the Arkansas Activities Association, the 2017 Earle Bulldogs football team has been removed from the Class 2A football playoffs

Last Thursday, a day before the Earle Bulldogs were set to face the Foreman Gators in the semifinal round of the 2017 Arkansas 2A State Football Playoffs, Earle was forced to, at least temporarily, forfeit its entire varsity season due to the playing of a player who has been deemed by Arkansas Activities Association as ineligible.

High school student athletes in Arkansas, according to AAA, are only allowed eight semesters of playing sports. Earle assistant coach Carl Miller says that the Arkansas athletics governing body told Earle last Thursday that their records now show that the Bulldogs player is currently playing in what would be his ninth semester of high school athletics.

“Right now, they’re saying that we have a kid that came from Marion that was a ninth grader (at Marion High School),” Miller said. “They’re (AAA) claiming that he was retained. We don’t have it on our records showing that he was retained. They’re saying it is his ninth semester. His eight is what we have.

But, they’re saying they have it as his ninth.”

The player in question is 19-year-old Trevon Reel.

Reel has played for Earle for the past two seasons and is currently in his senior year of high school. In Earle’s two playoff games this season, against Mineral Springs and Salem, respectively, Reel rushed for a total of 145 yards, three touchdowns and two two-point conversions on 10 carries.

“We’re going to appeal it because he’s been over here two years already,” Miller said. “We have him down as correct. They’re saying we don’t. But, we know what we have on our end.”

Miller says that with the help of the Earle community the school could possibly be hiring a lawyer to help in the matter.

“The community has already come together and said they’re going to help us get an attorney and (file an injunction) to stop the playoffs until they hear our side of it.”

That injunction could be filed as early as today, and Earle may have a case in regard to Reel’s transfer, if they can prove an error or omission in the transcript they received at the time of Reel’s transfer.

The AAA 2016-17 Handbook states on page 41: “However, in the cases of transfer students, where legitimate errors or omissions in the official school transcript as received are proved, such player must be withdrawn from participation upon discovery of the error without penalty to the school.”

“We’re going to put our best foot forward and just hope for the best,” Miller said. “We can’t say that it actually will happen but we’re going to put our best foot forward and try.

We’ve got to fight for these kids until that final answer. You can’t just give up on these kids and you can’t give up on yourself.”

In the meantime, the possibility of forfeiting an entire season has taken a major blow on an Earle Bulldogs team that had won 10 consecutive games heading into last Friday.

“It’s rough man, rough like somebody told them they’re mother had just passed,” Miller said. “It’s rough.”

If Earle’s forfeit is upheld then Salem (8-5), who the Bulldogs defeated 50-31, would advance to play the Foreman Gators (11-1) in a 2A semifinal round game that has been postponed until December 8th at 7:00 p.m. in Foreman.

By Collins Peeples