Greyhounds fall short against Itawamba

Dee Montgomery led ASU Mid- South in scoring with 27 points in the loss

The Arkansas State University Greyhounds (5-3 overall) found themselves on the wrong side of a whirlwind second half that saw 16 lead changes and eight ties, falling to the Itawamba Community College Indians (5-2) 84-82 last Thursday.

ASU Mid-South athletic director and head coach Chris Parker says the loss was a result of poor execution on the Greyhounds part.

“Late in the second half, we didn’t execute,” Parker said. “We got away form doing what we know how to do. We just got to continue to work and get better at doing that… We know how to play against double teams and traps. Once again, it’s not that we didn’t know. It’s just that we didn’t execute.”

The Greyhounds held their last lead with 2:14 left in the second half as 6-foot-7 forward Trevor Banks pushed through a shot from the post to give ASU Mid-South a 78-77 advantage over the Indians. A 5-0 Itawamba run then had the Greyhounds down 82-80 until Banks once again connected from down low, this time tying the game with 30 seconds left.

However, with 3.8 seconds left in regulation, Itawamba sophomore Brian Halums drew a blocking charge on ASU Mid-South’s Montee Randle and sank two shots from the charity stripe, Halums’ 27th and 28th points of the game which sealed the two-point Indians victory.

The Greyhounds inability to execute defensively in particular proved costly, according to Parker.

“Defensively, we’ve got to do a much better job of not giving up the paint,” Parker said. “Teams are able to drive into the paint and our help is not there. We’re not chesting the ball. We’re trying to play matador defense and swipe at it instead of moving our feet and getting into position… A team like (Itawamba) doesn’t have a whole lot of size. They rely on second chance points and I think we gave up too many second chance points tonight.”

Trailing 51-45 with 15:34 remaining in the contest, the Greyhounds battled back to regain the lead at 54-53 due to a three-point basket by Dee Montgomery from beyond the right side of the three-point arc. The grittiness that the ASU Mid-South men showed to battle back after being down three possessions is a positive to take away from the loss, according to Parker.

“We don’t quit,” Parker said. “We continue to battle. We got down three possessions at one point and we battled back. We’re not quitters. I saw some good things here and there in spurts. But overall, it’s just that we’ve got to continue to work and be a lot more consistent as a team.”

With a trio of three-pointers and 18 of his team leading 27 points, the shooting performance of Montgomery was another positive to take away form the Greyhounds defeat. However, Parker believes that the ASU Mid-South sophomore can play with that second half intensity in every minute of the game and become an even better scorer than his performance last Thursday indicated.

“He can do better, to be perfectly honest,” Parker said. “He’s a much better player than what he showed tonight. Yeah, he had 27. He finally got going in to second half. But, we’re working with him on consistency because, even though he had 27, he’s a much better player than even scoring 27 and we’ve got to get him to where he’s consistently playing at that level that I know he can play at.”

Outside of Montgomery’s 27-point night, Terrandus Smith and K.J. Patrick led the Greyhounds team in scoring with 14 and 13 points, respectively.

The ASU Mid-South men return to action tonight as the Greyhounds travel to Crowley’s Ridge College and then return to “The Dog House” on December 9th to host St. Louis Community College with that tip-off scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

By Collins Peeples