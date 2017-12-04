Lady Greyhounds race past Indians in overtime

ASU Mid- South ended the contest against Itawamba Community College on a 60 overtime run, highlighted by three points from their lead scorer Alesha Penister

Jayla Woods only sank two shots for the Arkansas State University Mid-South Lady Greyhounds last Thursday night. But it was her second shot, a three-point basket to tie the game at 56 that swished through the net as the buzzer signifying the end of the fourth quarter sounded, that carried the most weight and led the Lady Greyhounds to a 6258 overtime victory over the Itawamba Community College Indians.

“Mentally, that lit a fire again,” said ASU Mid-South interim head coach Dwayne McCray. “That lit the fire and that let them know that we were still in it. Sometimes, it can be a moment, a second, a play or a voice that can light that team’s fire. That was a shot and it came down at the right time and lit our fire.”

After the Indians opened up the overtime period by taking a 58-56 lead on a basket in the post by Taneshia Miller, the Lady Greyhounds ran out to a 60 run to seal the victory. Sophomore guard Alesha Penister dished a pass into the post to De’Janice Hamilton for a bucket to start the overtime run and Penister then completed a three-point play after hauling in an offensive rebound and putting it back in the basket while drawing contact and converting on a free throw that gave the Lady Greyhounds a 61-58 advantage with 50 seconds remaining.

“Penister has been a key element to this team’s success,” McCray said. “She’s a young lady that’s going to go hard every time down the court. She’s suffering from some minor injuries and I kind of saw that tonight, but she played through it and she finished strong.”

The other difference in the overtime period for ASU Mid-South, according to McCray, was the preparation the Lady Greyhounds had put in in anticipation of that very circumstance. The head coach says his team practices giving extra effort and it appears to have payed off as the Lady Greyhounds advance to three-for-three in overtime games this season.

“We had to be committed to our conditioning and knowing that when we’re fatigued we have that extra effort in us,” McCray said. “We practice that. We practice overtime. We practice giving that extra effort and we have to rely on our conditioning to pull us through when we have a slow start… So, it was a great moral victory for us and it was a great win for us and it’ll get us back on the right track.”

ASU Mid-South did get off to a slow start against the Indians, making just nine of 22 shots from the field in the first half and trailing the Indians after the second quarter 30-22.

“We came out slow,” McCray said. “We came out laxed in the first half. We came out in the second half and we had to remind ourselves of who we are and our style of play.”

Contributing to the slow first half for the Lady Greyhounds was the absence of sophomore guard Sable Greer averages 19.3 points per game on 44.1 percent field goal shooting so far, this season. Illness forced Greer to sit out the contest against the Indians but her mere presence from the bench helped carry her team in the second half, according to McCray.

“Even tough she wasn’t out on the floor, we could feel her on the bench beside us,” McCray said. “We could hear her in the stands. We knew that she had our back and it was a great win.”

Leading the Lady Greyhounds in scoring during the win, Penister pushed through 14 points. Also pumping in double digit points for ASU Mid-South were Taylor Simmons and Hamilton with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

The Lady Greyhounds return to action tonight as the team travels to Crowley’s Ridge College and then returns home to the “Dog House” on December 7th to host Northeast Mississippi Community College with tip-off of that game slated for 5:30 p.m.

By Collins Peeples