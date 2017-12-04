News Briefs

– Bring non-perishable items (canned goods, pastas, items that do not expire) to these drop off locations: Dorothy Enterprises located inside 1st two story building , 101 McCain, West Memphis or Faith Hair Design, 1000 E. Broadway, West Memphis. Please come by and drop off your donations. Call for more information 901-314-4647.

• Main Street West Memphis Holiday Arts Pop-Up Shop

–Hours Thursdays & Fridays 9:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Saturdays 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Santa will be at the shop on Dec. 2, Dec. 9 and Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. for pictures with kids or pets. Last day for the shop will be Dec. 23rd. For more information call 870-7358814 or e-mail dbernathy@broadwaywestmemphis. com .

• West Memphis 65th Annual Christmas Parade –

“Christmas in Toyland” Tuesday, Dec. 5.

• 1st Community Bank Open House – West Memphis office, 1102 N. Missouri St., Thursday,

Dec. 6, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Marion office, 205 Block St., Wednesday, Dec. 13 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

• Marion Annual Christmas Parade – Thursday, Dec. 7, at 6:30 p.m. Rain date Tuesday, Dec. 12th. Parade line-up starts at 4:30 p.m. in the Marion Shopping Center parking lot. Parade starts on Block St. to Military Rd. and ends at Hwy. 77. No charge to enter the parade. Contact the Marion Chamber at 870-739-6041 or visit www.marionarchamber.org for more information.

• West Memphis Christian School Annual Auction – Saturday, Dec. 7, at the school beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the school office or online at https://squareup.com/store/west -memphis-christian.

• Bikes for Tykes Pancake Breakfast – Meet Santa and eat pancakes Saturday, Dec. 9 from 8 to 9 a.m. at Marion Fire Station No. 3 on Marion Lake Road, Rivertrace. All proceeds go to Bikes for Tykes.

• YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South Sponsor USDA Food Program – at the YMCA Avondale Elementary After School Care, 1402 Crestmere St., West Memphis, YMCA Marion Elementary After School Care, 133 E. Military Rd., Marion and YMCAMarion Intermediate After School Care, 100 L. H. Polk Dr., Marion.

• Good Neighbor Love Center Winter Charity Gala – An Evening of Elegance Saturday,

Dec. 9, from 7 p.m. until 12 a.m. at the Starting Gate Event Center at Southland Park Gaming and Racing. Sponsorship levels: Bronze $250 (reserved table of ten, name listed on program and podium recognition at event), Silver $300 (reserved table of ten, name listed on program, ten complimentary drink tickets and podium recognition at event), and Gold $500 (VIP reserved table of ten, name listed on banner and program, two bottles of wine and podium recognition at event). Featuring music by the PC Band. Sponsorship contacts: Catherine Wallace chairperson 870-7332626, Anita Bell-Co-chairperson 870-636-9000, Tracy Catt president 870-514-0586 or Kay Kay Davis 901-570-6116.

• DeltaARTS Presents ‘Christmas in the Delta’ – with Wesley Emerson and Friends, Sunday, Dec. 10 at 3 p.m. at Glenn P. Schoettle Arts Education Center, 201 S. Rhodes, West Memphis. Musicians Wesley Emerson (piano), Jeanne Simmons (penny whistle and flute), and Michelle Vigneau (oboe) will be joined by singers Catherine Grace Durbin (soprano) and Daniel Massey (tenor) in a program featuring holiday favorites. Information about and demonstration of instruments (including voices) and a sing-along will be featured in the performance. Refreshments will be served following the perormance. Free series is made possible by a grant from H. W. Durham Foundation.

• 18th Annual Edmondson and Surrounding Area Christmas Dinner Toys for Tots and Bike Drawing – Saturday, Dec. 16 at 1 p.m. sponsored by New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church to be held at West Memphis Learning Center (Old Wedlock School cafeteria, 201 S. B. J. Taylor St., Edmondson). To make donations call Pastor Jerry Faggett at 870-551-1540 or Jeannie Coleman at 870-5149860.

• Toys For The Children – Saturday, Dec. 23, 9 a.m. until noon, 719 E. Broadway Street (the Chapel), sponsored by the 8th Street Mission for Jesus Christ and Po-Boy Auctions. Come and celebrate with us the birth of our Savior Jesus Christ. You will enjoy a delicious Christmas dinner and the very special moment when you see a child smile with joy as they receive a Christmas gift. If you would like to volunteer call 870-735-6010.

• Marion Christmas Sanitation Schedule – No sanitation service on Monday, Dec. 25 or Tuesday, Dec. 26. Pick up doubles up on Wednesday and Thursday and resumes regular schedule on Friday.

• Marion News Years Sanitation Schedule – No service on Monday, Jan 1. Pick up doubles on Tuesday and regular schedule from Wednesday forward.

• Bible Study Fellowship – Indepth, inter-denominational Bible study with the study of Paul’s letter to the Romans. Meetings are at Marion United Methodist Church, 81 Military Road, Marion on Thursday evenings at 6:20 p.m. and there are groups for both men and women. Runs through May, 2018. Join in at any time. For more information call Pat Nave at 901-288-9716 or Paul Nave at 901-287-1343.

• After School Meals Program

– Wonder City, 412 S. 25th Street is providing a free at-risk after school program from 2:30 until 6 p.m. As an enhancement to our afterschool program, we will also participate in the CACFP (Child and Adult Care Food Program), which provides snacks and meals to all children ages 5-18, regardless of race, sex, or disability. Snack Time (3:30 p.m.) and Meal Time (5 p.m.). If more information is needed, please call 870-7357592. Other program and feeding location will be Academies of West Memphis 501 West Broadway

• Families In Transition Support Group Meetings – For victims of domestic violence. If interested in attending a support group contact Nyya Denson at 870-732-4077. Nyya can be reached on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m.

• West Memphis A& P Meetings Changed – Meetings will now be held on the Third Thursday at 4 p.m.

