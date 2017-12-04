Remembering the day that will live in infamy seven decades later

Recently, I travelled with my father in-law and former Arkansas House Speaker Lloyd McCuiston to record his story of the time he spent in the South Pacific during World War II.

His recording will be part of the oral history collection at the National WWII Museum in New Orleans.

As we approach the anniversary of Pearl Harbor, I want to draw your attention to this project and the need to preserve the legacy and lessons of our World War II veterans.

WWII veterans often think that they do not need to provide an oral history because they did not serve in combat, or they do not feel that what they did was of great importance. But the history of World War II continues to be written today. In the coming decades, historians will be asking new and different questions.

This is why it is now more important than ever to record our veterans' memories.

Every day, memories of World War II-its sights and sounds, its terrors and triumphs-disappear. Yielding to the inalterable process of aging, the men and women who fought and won the great conflict are now in their late 80s and 90s.

According to US Department of Veterans Affairs statistics, 558,000 of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II are alive in 2017.

The National WWII Museum now has more than 9,000 personal accounts conducted with veterans from all branches and who have served on all fronts. This is in addition to the museum's 250,000 artifacts on exhibit and in storage.

I encourage you to take the trip to New Orleans to visit the museum. The museum tells the story of the American experience in the war that changed the world-why it was fought, how it was won, and what it means today-so that all generations will understand the price of freedom and be inspired by what they learned.

From State Representative Deborah Ferguson