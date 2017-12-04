Trying to figure out just what the problem is…

Local Commentary I'm starting to hear so much about it and I just can't get a grip on the whole story of what brought it on in the first place. Now I'm sure that there are some of you that might be reading this and thinking that there is no wonder that I can't get a grip because in most of my writings it would seem to a lot of you that I have trouble getting a grip on most everything especially commas, periods, and question marks. So if you are one of those that might be saying that, then I just want to say that you need to play nice and not say mean things about me. When I think about it in some depth it could have started in Hollywood back a few years ago when a lot of the movie stars out there refused to be called actresses if they were women. I'm old enough to remember when an actor was a male and an actress was a female but then something happen and from a certain day back then and slowly moved forward and I don't know exactly when it happened but you could not call a woman actor an actress without ducking because there just might be an open hand heading toward your jaw.

So now we have started to slowly remove the gender name like male and female from our vocabulary so I guess we will all just be humans and as we move along into our history — oops, there is that word that we as a nation are really starting to dislike also so let me say it like this, as we move forward. We are slowly getting into a time when we are going into something called gender neutral for everyone and that is the problem that I'm having trouble with but maybe you are one of those that don't see a problem with it. I do know that the Bible says that in the beginning God created Man and Woman.

Now the way I see it, if Jesus was here walking on the earth today there would be a great amount of people in this country as well as maybe some of the other countries that would be saying for everyone to stay away from that man because he is a person that thinks there ought to be more that one gender and to think that way is so hurtful to some. I totally believe that Jesus would not be for little boys and girls going to the same bathroom together. I know that with that last line some of you are saying that what I wrote just shows how much I'm against there being just one type of a gender and you would be right because I believe that God made two different types of humans and that is what I'm against.

Can you imagine someone robbing a bank and a person that was there and saw what they look like but when they were asked by the police to give them a description of what they looked like and were told that they were about six feet tall and were more than likely a human being? Now with that kind of a description you know that they would be apprehended in just a very short time. Now the call comes into the dispatcher back at the station and is told OK Sam we have arrested the bank robber and we are bringing him in and the dispatcher gets back to the patrol person and says hold on there just a minute did you just say him because if you did then I'm writing you up and if you make that same mistake three times then you will be looking for another job so watch your mouth. Now real quick the patrol person apologizes to Sam and promises that it will never happen again.

So from here on the patrol person will work very hard to remember to always refer to some one else as gender neutral human being. Now aren't you glad we got that all straighten out so as to keep you out of trouble. Well folks as you might suspect I'm just trying to funny here and I don't know whether I pulled it off or not but I tried. What I'm really thinking is God is probably looking down on America and thinking to himself, I was pretty sure that those that came after Adam and Eve and had moved on through time that they had gotten to a point that what they might do was probably over with and in the past but as they have done so many times before they have managed to come up with something new and different and this gender neutral thing has just about moved to the top of the I just can't believe it category.

I know that some of us think that we know what is best for the nation as a whole so they come up with all these different things to satisfy the small amount that make the most noise and bring them all the attention that they need to get their thoughts done regardless of what the rest might think.

Now there is one thing that you should always remember and that would be God is not mocked for what some of us do in our life and it just might be something that would cause someone from coming to his Son then you would be better off to tie an anvil around your neck and get someone to throw you off of the bridge because I can assure you that when he gets through with what is waiting on you sure want be anything good. Let me finish with may God bless you and all your loved ones because I know he will if you just ask.

Bill McFerrin is a West Memphis man with some things to say and a certain way of saying them.

By Bill McFerrin