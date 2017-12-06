AAA comments on Earle situation

Following the Bulldogs’ removal from the playoffs, the executive director of the Arkansas Activities Association answers questions regarding the situation

Early Monday morning, Arkansas Activities Association executive director Lance Taylor shed light on the situation regarding the removal of the Earle Bulldogs from the 2017 Arkansas 2A State Football Playoffs.

The Bulldogs were forced to forfeit their entire 2017 season after AAA discovered that Earle running back Trevon Reel had been ineligible all season due to playing in his ninth semester, one more semester of high school athletics than is granted by the AAA.

According to Taylor, a former junior high coach of Reel, who transferred to Earle from Marion, saw a post on Twitter congratulating the running back on his success. This tweet led that coach to search for Reel’s name on the Earle roster and AAA eligibility list. Not seeing Reel’s name and believing the Earle senior to be ineligible, the coach then contacted Foreman High School, who Earle was set to play in the semifinal round of the 2A playoffs last Friday, and alerted them to the situation. Foreman, in return, wrote the AAA a letter and asked them to investigate the matter.

“Somebody had tweeted something congratulating the young man on his accomplishments and a coach that had coached him in junior high several years back saw it,” Taylor said. “So, they went to the football roster, first of all, of Earle and the young man’s name was not listed on the roster and they also went to our website where all the eligibility list of all the students in the state, each school has to put their eligible list, and his name was not on the roster either. So, that’s when here was this tweet that said congratulations for doing such a good job, but he was not on the eligibility list and he was not on their football roster for this year… So, he saw it and said, ‘Well, that can’t be right.’” After receiving the letter from Foreman, the Arkansas Activities Association then called the superintendent of Earle High School and asked him to look into those allegations and report back to them anything that was found to be improper.

The AAA handbook does state: “However, in the case of transfer students, where legitimate errors or omissions in the official school transcript as received are proved, such player must be withdrawn from participation upon discovery of the error without penalty to the school.”

That phrase has led people to compare this case to the 2006 case of the Conway girls’ basketball team that was allowed to play in the state championship game after they had been discovered to playing with an ineligible player who had transferred to Conway from a school in Alaska. However, according to Taylor, the two cases are not similar because the girls’ basketball player had provided falsified transcripts and the discrepancies in Reel’s records are simply believed to be overlooked.

“Somebody falsified her transcript, and nobody caught it until she was a senior,” Taylor said. “They were checking graduation requirements and she as a half credit short and all this got caught right at the end when the counselor said, ‘Why’s she only got a half credit? She should have a full credit.’ Then, once we found out, we pulled her out because it wasn’t the school’s fault or the official transcript. Somebody falsified it and when you’re a principal or a counselor of a school, you think, unfortunately, that’s not supposed to happen. And, that’s the difference between this one and that one. This one, they just didn’t check his transcript. It was there the whole time.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, there had been no news of Earle filing an injunction to halt the 2A playoffs. As it stands now, Salem (8-5 overall) will play Foreman (11-1) in the semifinal round this Friday.

By Collins Peeples