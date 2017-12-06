HOROSCOPE

For Thursday, December 7, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) During the next two months, you might face disputes about shared property, taxes, inheritances and insurance issues. This is a fact of life. Be aware of this.

You will have to be more patient with close friends and partners for the next two months, because Mars will be opposite your sign. Patience is your best friend.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) You'll find it easy to work hard during the next two months. In fact, you will be busting your buns at work! However, you will get a lot done.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Parents will have to be patient with their kids during the next two months. Romantic partnerships also might undergo tension and fights. But after two months, these feelings will be gone. (Whew!)

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Increased activity and tension on the homefront are likely for the next two months. This could be due to residential moves, visiting guests or renovations.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) You will be energetic during the next two months, because you will be focused and intellectually alert! You won't hesitate to fight for what you believe in.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) You will work hard to boost your earnings throughout the next two months. However, many of you will work just as hard to spend your money. Your cash

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Because fiery Mars is in your sign for the next two months, you will be energetic and aggressive. This is a good time to get increased physical exercise to blow off any pent-up steam.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Secret activities might take place during the next few months. Be careful about people who don't have your best interests at heart. Keep your eyes open.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Afeeling of competition with someone, or perhaps a competition with a group, will take place in the next few months. You've got energy to burn!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Your ambition will be aroused in the next two months. Ideally, you would like to work alone, because you want credit for what you do.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) You will love to travel in the next two months. Make plans to do anything that will expand your horizons and your experience of the world.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are generous, warm and caring. You also are creative and determined. This is a busy year and a year of choice. You have a great zest for life, and want to nurture the happiness and beauty around you. Be grateful for what you have; do not focus on what you don't have. Expect increased popularity and the warm rekindling of old friendships.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)