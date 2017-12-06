Junior Patriots win home tournament

Marion won their last two games of the Junior Patriot tournament by an average of 36 points

The Marion Junior High School Patriots won their home tournament this past weekend, breezing past Wynne Junior High and Osceola Junior High School.

The Junior Patriots made quick work of the their counterparts from Wynne, defeating the Yellowjackets last Thursday 55-16.

Danny Perry led the Junior Patriots in scoring pushing in 11 points in the semifinal round victory while Jeremiah Price knocked down seven points in the victory.

Advancing to the championship game this past Saturday, Marion walked to a tournament-winning victory, defeating Osceola 59-26. Darius Waterford and Jordan Mitchell blazed the nets for the Patriots in the championship victory, pumping in 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Contributing eight points in the win was Tim McDonald.

McDonald and Mitchell also led the Marion team in assists while Markel Wynn, Ontaveous Jefferson and JaQualyn Daniel led the Patriots squad in rebounding.

By Collins Peeples