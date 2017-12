News Briefs

– Bring non-perishable items (canned goods, pastas, items that do not expire) to these drop off locations: Dorothy Enterprises located inside 1st two story building , 101 McCain, West Memphis or Faith Hair Design, 1000 E. Broadway, West Memphis. Please come by and drop off your donations. Call for more information 901-314-4647.

• Main Street West Memphis Holiday Arts Pop-Up Shop – Hours Thursdays & Fridays 9:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Saturdays 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Santa will be at the shop on Dec. 9 and Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. for pictures with kids or pets. Last day for the shop will be Dec. 23. For more information call 870735-8814 or e-mail dbernathy@ broadwaywestmemphis. com .

• 1st Community Bank Open House – West Memphis office, 1102 N. Missouri St., Thursday, Dec. 7, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Marion office, 205 Block St., Wednesday, Dec. 13 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

• Marion Annual Christmas Parade – Thursday, Dec. 7, at 6:30 p.m. Rain date Tuesday, Dec. 12. Parade line-up starts at 4:30 p.m. in the Marion Shopping Center parking lot. Parade starts on Block St. to Military Rd. and ends at Hwy. 77. No charge to enter the parade. Contact the Marion Chamber at 870-739-6041 or visit www.marionarchamber.org for more information.

• West Memphis Christian School Annual Auction – Saturday, Dec. 9, at the school beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the school office or online at https://squareup.com/store/we st-memphis-christian.

• Bikes for Tykes Pancake Breakfast – Meet Santa and eat pancakes Saturday, Dec. 9 from 8 to 9 a.m. at Marion Fire Station No. 3 on Marion Lake Road, Rivertrace. All proceeds go to Bikes for Tykes.

• YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South Sponsor USDA Food Program – at the YMCA Avondale Elementary After School Care, 1402 Crestmere St., West Memphis, YMCA Marion Elementary After School Care, 133 E. Military Rd., Marion and YMCA Marion Intermediate After School Care, 100 L. H. Polk Dr., Marion.

• Good Neighbor Love Center Winter Charity Gala

– An Evening of Elegance Saturday, Dec. 9, from 7 p.m. until 12 a.m. at the Starting Gate Event Center at Southland Park Gaming and Racing. Sponsorship levels: Bronze $250 (reserved table of ten, name listed on program and podium recognition at event), Silver $300 (reserved table of ten, name listed on program, ten complimentary drink tickets and podium recognition at event), and Gold $500 (VIP reserved table of ten, name listed on banner and program, two bottles of wine and podium recognition at event). Featuring music by the PC Band. Sponsorship contacts: Catherine Wallace chairperson 870-733-2626, Anita Bell CO-chairperson 870-636-9000, Tracy Catt president 870-514-0586 or Kay Kay Davis 901-570-6116.

• DeltaARTS Presents ‘Christmas in the Delta’ – with Wesley Emerson and Friends, Sunday, Dec. 10 at 3 p.m. at Glenn P. Schoettle Arts Education Center, 201 S. Rhodes, West Memphis. Musicians Wesley Emerson (piano), Jeanne Simmons (penny whistle and flute), and Michelle Vigneau (oboe) will be joined by singers Catherine Grace Durbin (soprano) and Daniel Massey (tenor) in a program featuring holiday favorites. Information about and demonstration of instruments (including voices) and a sing-a-long will be featured in the performance. Refreshments will be served following the performance. Free series is made possible by a grant from H. W. Durham Foundation.

• Edmondson Councilmembers Meeting – Meeting permanently changed to 9 a.m. every 2nd Monday of the month. The public is invited to the Dec. 11th meeting at the Town Library.

• 18th Annual Edmondson and Surrounding Area Christmas Dinner Toys for Tots and Bike Drawing – Saturday, Dec. 16 at 1 p.m. sponsored by New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church to be held at West Memphis Learning Center (Old Wedlock School cafeteria, 201 S. B. J. Taylor St., Edmondson). To make donations call Pastor Jerry Faggett at 870-551-1540 or Jeannie Coleman at 870-514-9860.

• Toys For The Children – Saturday, Dec. 23, 9 a.m. until noon, 719 E. Broadway Street (the Chapel), sponsored by the 8th Street Mission for Jesus Christ and Po-Boy Auctions. Come and celebrate with us the birth of our Savior Jesus Christ. You will enjoy a delicious Christmas dinner and the very special moment when you see a child smile with joy as they receive a Christmas gift. If you would like to volunteer call 870-735-6010.

• Marion Christmas Sanitation Schedule – No sanitation service on Monday, Dec. 25 or Tuesday, Dec. 26. Pick up doubles up on Wednesday and Thursday and resumes regular schedule on Friday.

• Marion News Years Sanitation Schedule – No service on Monday, Jan 1. Pick up doubles on Tuesday and regular schedule from Wednesday forward.

• Bible Study Fellowship – In-depth, inter-denominational Bible study with the study of Paul’s letter to the Romans. Meetings are at Marion United Methodist Church, 81 Military Road, Marion on Thursday evenings at 6:20 p.m. and there are groups for both men and women. Runs through

May, 2018. Join in at any time. For more information call Pat Nave at 901-288-9716 or Paul Nave at 901-2871343.

• After School Meals Program – Wonder City, 412 S. 25th Street is providing a free at-risk after school program from 2:30 until 6 p.m. As an enhancement to our afterschool program, we will also participate in the CACFP (Child and Adult Care Food Program), which provides snacks and meals to all children ages 5-18, regardless of race, sex, or disability. Snack Time (3:30 p.m.) and Meal Time (5 p.m.). If more information is needed, please call 870-735-7592. Other program and feeding location will be Academies of West Memphis 501 West Broadway

• Families In Transition Support Group Meetings – For victims of domestic violence. If interested in attending a support group contact Nyya Denson at 870-7324077. Nyya can be reached on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m.

• West Memphis A& P Meetings Changed – Meetings will now be held on the Third Thursday at 4 p.m.

• All Former St. John AME Family Members – We are going to celebrate 100 years in 2018. Please contact Blessing Thru Faith, 5169 College/Waverly R., Proctor. Wanting all the pictures and history you can help us with for the museum. Call 870- 735-5077 or 870-732-1213 and please leave a message. Pastors L. B. Hodges

• Child and Adult Care Food Program – The 15th Street Child Care Development Center is participating in the Child and Adult Food Program. This will provide meals to all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals are provided at 130 South 14th Street in West Memphis. The program will provide breakfast, lunch and a p.m. snack, Monday-Friday.

• Woolfolk Public Library Story Hour – Come enjoy stories, crafts and a snack at the library, 100 N. Currie St., Marion every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

• Al-Anon & Alateen meetings – Mondays at 8 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. at 1233 Park Drive, West Memphis. Call 870-635-9155. Go to www.ar.al-anon.alateen.org.

• Hughes High School 1972 Class Reunion – The Hughes High School Class of 1972 is planning their 46th class reunion for the Memorial Day weekend in 2018. Planning meetings are being held the third Saturday of each month at the Anthonyville MB Church, 1961 Hwy. 147 S., Proctor. All class members are asked to attend. For further information on these meetings and the reunion please contact Claudette D. Dubois at 870792-7648.

• Fish Fry the Last Friday in each month – VFW Post 5225, 406 S. Avalon, West Memphis. Eat in or carry out.

• American Legion Post 53 – Fish fry 1st Friday of every month. Food served from 5-8 p.m. Karaoke every Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. Bingo Monday’s at 7 p.m., 150 Legion Road. 735-8803.

• Arkansas State University Degree Center – Offering admission, advising, and scholarship information/assistance for students interested in attending Arkansas State University-Jonesboro on the ASU Mid-South campus. Students can major in Criminology, Business, Nursing, or Education and live locally. Assistance is available Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information call, Kennidi Ridgell, Degree .

• 15th Street Childcare Development Center – Announced its sponsorship of the USDA Food Program. Meals will be available at no separate charge or at a reduced charge for National School Lunch Program and at no charge for Child and Adult Care Program.

Christmas Food Drive