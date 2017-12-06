Our View

When it comes to identifying our problems, the numbers don’t lie

It comes as no real surprise to learn Arkansas’ ranking in per capita personal income has been from 41st to 43rd over the past five years, even though that is up significantly from 48th or 49th where it has been for decades.

We’re told the improvement is being driven by Benton County, so says the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. Get this, Benton County’s income per capita for 2016 stood at an impressive $76,554, or 155.5 percent of the national average, placing it 35th among the country’s more than 3,100 counties and in the upper 98.9 percent of all counties, according to data released recently.

To make it clear let’s do some comparisons and ask ourselves what does Benton County have that other counties in Arkansas don’t have.

Benton County has a population of well over 200,000, making it the second-most populous county in Arkansas. Interesting to note, Benton County’s racial makeup was almost 91 percent white and only 0.41 percent black.

Also take note in the fact that politically, Benton County is arguably one of the most Republican-leaning counties in all of Arkansas.

So then, what attracts this type of demographics? It is the corporate headquarters of Walmart, the world’s largest retailer? It is home to Daisy Outdoor Products, JB Hunt Transport Services, one of the largest commercial trucking company in the country and is home of Tyson Foods, based in nearby Springdale? Now let’s identify the next closest counties in per capita income which are second-ranked Pulaski with $47,834 and third place Union with $44,731.

Sadly, Lincoln County, located in the state’s southeast sector, ranked the lowest in the state at 75th, with per capita income of $25,132.

Now then, let’s take a look right here at home and show where West Memphis and Crittenden County fits in all this. West Memphis has a population of just over 26,000 with 63.3 percent black and just 33.7 percent white.

As we’re all aware, West Memphis tends to have crime levels considerably above the national average, unlike Benton County, and is primarily dependent upon transportation, distribution and assembly operations.

It must also be pointed out that West Memphis is heavily dependent upon government subsidized healthcare, numerous clinics and nursing homes. On the other hand, Crittenden County has a per capita income of $34,148.

With all this said, it isn’t difficult to put two and two together and figure out why West Memphis is dealing with a negative economic situation that some people simply don’t want to admit.

West Memphis has been unable to attract the kind of businesses and industries that draw the type of qualified professionals that Benton County has, nor offer the per capita income that even comes close to what Benton, Pulaski or even Union Counties offers.

West Memphis has a demographic issue, is dependent upon government subsidies to support its base population, and depends upon government jobs. In order for West Memphis to reverse these negative economic trends will require community leaders to admit there is a problem and a commitment to put together a new and aggressive economic development plan for the future.