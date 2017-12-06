The butterfly rash of lupus appears only on the face

West Memphis recycling racks up record numbers

Council members receive updates on Public Works projects

The City of West Memphis’s recycling program reached new heights in October, with a record volume of materials collected. City council members heard the good news during its Nov.

16 meeting.

A record number of pounds were hauled away from the recycling bins outside West Memphis City Hall. The East Arkansas Planning and Development has two recycling trailers stationed there.

Recycling helps the city stave off landfill expenses and extends the lifespan for the county dump.

Public Works Committee chair, City Councilwoman Ramona Taylor reported the numbers.

“October recycling was 16,820 pounds, 591 tires were picked up and one load of electronic waste,” said Taylor.

West Memphis Mayor Bill Johnson also commented on the new high-water mark.

“That 16 thousand was a new record amount,” said Johnson. “It is the highest I remember.”

Taylor also reported that code enforcement would make the seasonal adjustment from citing too-tall grass to working litter, debris and junk cars.

Keep West Memphis Beautiful Commission director, City Councilwoman Lorraine Robinson reported a new program with the Municipal Court. Juveniles assigned to community service are working with Robinson and the commission to pick up litter on Saturday mornings.

“They are learning their lesson and I am so proud of that,” said Robinson.

Also at the meeting, Councilwoman Taylor relayed the City Engineer’s Report to city council, including a slate of road work plans that are in development.

“We are awaiting permission to advertise for the Hino Bridge rehabilitation project,” said Taylor. The project is almost a year behind because rightof- way documentation was snarled. The work will rehabilitate the bridge deck.

Speed limits had been reduced and speed humps built up to reduce wear and tear that trucking takes on the bridge. When work is finished next spring, the original speed limits will be reposted.

Work planned for South Loop was also moved forward last month.

“We are waiting on approval of the draft contract for design engineering,” said Taylor.

Taylor also reported that the bridge rehab project for the crossing over the bayou at Lehr Street had reached the engineering stage.

By John Rech