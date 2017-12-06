West Memphis to host Storm Classic

The annual cheerleading competition brought in over 2,000 fans last year

WM School District The West Memphis High School cheerleaders have teamed up with RPM Athletics to present the 2017 Storm Classic Cheer Competition on Saturday at Lehr Arena.

The competition, which will bring cheer squads from all over the state, will start at 2 p.m. Last year the Classic brought in over 2,000 spectators. This year's crowd should surpass that number, according to WMHS cheer coach Shelley Crosthwait.

The junior high division will compete first, with the high school division following.

Admission for the Arkansas Activities Association sanctioned event is $6 for adults and $5 for students. All AAA passes will be honored for admittance.

Sports Briefs

• J.W. Rich Girls Club Basketball — 2017-2018 Basketball Signups have begun. Girls ages 5-18 can sign up now, at the J.W. Rich Girls Club, 519 Shoppingway Blvd., in West Memphis. The cost is $50 (plus $50 if dues not already paid). For more information, call (870) 7350969.

***

• Jr. NBA Basketball Signups — At the Boys & Girls Club of Crittenden County. Leagues for boys and girls, ages 4-18 (co-ed for ages 4-12). Registration is $75 for club members, $85 for non-members for ages 12-and-under. Registration is $30 for ages 13-and-up. Stop by the club to register or register online at bgccrittenden.org.

Carpenter signs with Williams Baptist

Marion High School senior Shelby Carpenter signs a national letter of intent to continue her softball playing career at Williams Baptist College. After not making the Lady Patriots team in her ninth grade season, Carpenter led the Marion softball team in runs-batted-in with 30 RBI’s while earning a .400 batting average and 12 doubles in her junior season.

Submitted photo

By Billy Woods