Arkansas’s ‘Annie Oakley’

Times Outdoors Columnist Jane Ellen Bell lives in Marion and is a senior at Hutchison School where she is on the all girl trap team. Jane Ellen shoots a Beretta A300 12 gauge trap shotgun. Trap shooting is in blocks of 25 shots with a total of 100 targets.

She has shot 25 out of 25 and a high 92 out of a 100.

The team practices at the Shelby Farms shooting range on Wednesday and Sundays starting in January and continues until June. The tournaments against other high schools are at the Memphis Sports and Shooting Complex.

This is Jane Ellen’s first year for serious deer hunting. She hunts with her dad, Mark Bell, near the levee in Crittenden County. Thanksgiving weekend she shot her first deer, a 9 point buck with a single shot from her bolt action 30-06.

Jane Ellen takes honors classes at Hutchison and is planning to go to University of Arkansas studying Food Science.

She participates in community services like the Le Bonheur Fed-Ex Family House and the Wilson Society which supplies meals for the needy. She is also on the school newspaper staff. She is applying for various scholarships and is interested in a shooting scholarship. Her grandfather gave her the name of Annie Oakley because she is the only girl in the family that enjoys shooting. That’s an appropriate name for this talented shooter.

By John Criner