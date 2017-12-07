Don’t forget your permit!

Proper paperwork a must for hunting on WMAs

From the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission www.agfc.com Got Your General Use Permit?

Just a reminder this hunting season from the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission: Remember that hunting on a Wildlife Management Area requires a free General Use Permit. These can be obtained on the licensing page of the website, www.agfc.com or wherever a hunter purchases a hunting license.

Also, along with a hunting license, the state of Arkansas requires state and federal migratory bird duck stamps.