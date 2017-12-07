‘Justice League’ delivers on all levels

Times coloring contest winners announced

Young artists show off their prize- winning Thanksgiving turkey pictures

More than 40 local youngsters put crayon to paper and submitted an entry in the Times’ Thanksgiving Coloring Contest. The results are in and the winners were: In the 3-5 year-old category: 1st Place — Aubrey Arnold, 2nd Place — Kaden Barker, and 3rd Place — Wesly Hollingsworth.

In the 6-8 year-old category: 1st Place — Emma McGee, 2nd Place — Cole Parnell, and 3rd Place — Amelia Pugh.

In the 9-10 year-old category: 1st Place — Abby Patterson, 2nd Place — Brandt Willis, and 3rd Place — Presley Kuhn.

The winners each received a prize package containing Malco movie passes, treats and toys and, of course crayons.

Be on the lookout for the next Times Coloring Contest soon, just in time for the Christmas season!

By the Evening Times News Staff