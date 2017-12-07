Listen to the Music of the Night…

‘ Phantom of the Opera’ playing at the Orpheum through Dec. 10

A Times Review What can be said about Cameron Mackintosh's new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera?

After all, The Phantom is the longest running show in Broadway history. It celebrated its 10,000th Broadway performance on Feb. 11, 2012, the first production ever to do so.

By 2011, it had been seen by over 130 million people in 145 cities across 27 countries and continues to tour the country and play in New York. So by all means, I'm not the first person to review this masterpiece by a long shot.

The story is based on a widely read French novel, Le Fantome de l'Opera by Gaston Leroux first published as a serialization in 1909.

What I can tell you is that this spectacular new production is well worth the hype. If you have yet to see the famed Phantom, please don't miss this short chance while it remains at the Orpheum Memphis through Sunday, Dec. 10.

The plot centers on the Paris' Opera Populaire, a theatre in the midst of managerial changeover.

Rumors of the famed Opera Ghost are a bit of an obsession with the staff, much to the chagrin of Monsiert Firmin (played by David Benoit) and Monsier Andre (Played by Edward Staudenmayer).

Unbeknownst to these newcomers to the music world, a dark mysterious figure lives below their Opera Populaire. A disfigured genius engineer, inventor and musical mastermind living in a subterranean labyrinth of his own invention.

He is in love with their young naïve soprano, Christine Daae. More than in love with, dangerously obsessed with, to a murderous extent.

This young woman, a child in all sense of the word in mind, was obviously vulnerable and easily manipulated by two overly powerful men. Juxtaposed with today's news headlines of powerful men and the sexual exploitations of young girls added an uncomfortable chill in the air. There are many things you can take away from the Phantom, and for the time this was written, it's understandably less frowned upon. I only hope that in a world of “offensive” artistic expression being wiped from history that Phantom is allowed to run it's full course to the end without interruption.

I'm very much an advocate of expression, even if the subject matter is difficult to cope with.

The Choreography, the staging, reimagined costumes, pyrotechnics, it all adds to the beloved story and the breathtaking score in ways I wasn't expecting. Sunday marked the first time I have seen the Phantom in person so I cannot draw a true comparison between the current tour and days past, but I've grown up listening to the original Broadway cast performance over and over again. So much so, that I in fact wore the CD to the bone and it no longer plays. Thank goodness we've moved to the days where a soundtrack is literally a click of a button away or my bank account may not survive my need of music.

As promised, the chandelier sparks and crashes into the orchestra, there are surprise gunshots and flaming pianos, mystifying retractable staircases, and of course the infamous misty boat ride. The set design even looked dangerous at times. The sophisticated sound system did wonders for the immersive atmosphere. No matter if you sat front row, or were sitting at the height of the seating chart, the haunting whispers of the phantom felt as if he was beside you, behind you, all around. I witnessed many audience members whip their head to glance in surprise and awe.

Eva Tavares played our Christine and her performance gave me chills. The notes she is able to reach with her voice will leave the hairs on your arms on end. Her acting was spot on to the point the subtle shudder in her voice was enough to convey the horror of the situation she was entwined in. Our Diva, Sarah Mossman, understudy of Trista Moldovan, played Carlotta Giudicelli and she did not disappoint. I applaud her vocal prowess and her ability to bring humor to such a dramatic piece. The Phantom himself, Derrick Davis won a standing ovation from the crowd. His portrayal of the mad genius was a rollercoaster of emotions. In the length of one scene you would feel sympathy and hate wrapped in a ball of amusement mixed with horror. Mr. Davis is obviously a pro and I feel honored to have the opportunity to watch him live on stage.

All in all this was a 10/10 for me. This is possibly the greatest performance I have seen in all my 32 years. Please, see it for yourself. And if you can't, at least rent the movie.

Though the two are miles apart in their approach, the beloved story is there… And if anything else it's a chance to see Gerard Butler sing.

By Helen Lancaster