HOROSCOPE MOMSOTIPE

y9 u¿/vsaíasiiíuiwasu < w9 <

AIMES (Mtaardh 21 to Apirffl 19) For Friday, December 8, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Doublecheck travel plans to avoid glitches this month. Ideally, travel to some place you've been before.

TAUJMJS (Apri 2® to May 2®) CANCEffi. (JJtmnn© 21 to JMy 22)

This month is the perfect time to wrap up old details about inheritances, shared property, taxes, debt and insurance issues. You will be surprised at how quickly these things can be resolved.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Ex-partners might be back in your world this month. You might hear from them by phone or email, or run into them in person. (Look good, because living well is the best revenge.)

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) This is a poor month to start new projects at work. However, it's an excellent month to finish what was already begun. Nevertheless, delays, goofy mistakes and shortages are likely.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Old flames are back on the scene, which might be exciting – or it might be appalling. It all depends on the history of things, doesn't it?

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Relatives you haven't seen a while might be camped on your doorstep this month. To be smart, stock the fridge. Be ready for anything.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Transportation problems might plague you in December. Try to anticipate car problems and repairs. Even public transportation will have delays.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Checks Ann®, 22

YÏÏM5© (Aung» 23 to Sept 22) might be late in the mail this month. Likewise, you might lose some of your possessions, or you might find something that you lost before. Go figure.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) You're not losing it. Mercury is retrograde in your sign, which is why silly errors and communications are all mixed up. Expect to misplace keys, books, papers and everyday items. Yikes!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) This is an excellent month to do research, because it's easy for you to study the past or probe into history. However, it's hard to go 'forward.'

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Old friends are back in your life again, which gives you a chance to trade lies about the 'bad old days.' Don't be afraid to share your future goals with someone.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) You might run into parents or bosses you haven't seen in a while. This could be informative or an opportunity for closure. If looking for work, go to places you have worked at or applied before.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are energetic, self-confident and enthusiastic. You are a hard worker who rises to any challenge. This is a year of building and creating solid foundations. You will want to simplify things to channel your energy in one direction. Exercise is important. Take up any physical discipline to help ground you. Hard work and effort will pay off this year!

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)