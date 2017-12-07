Outdoors in December

Times Outdoors Columnist The first duck season has ended with differing results. If you were hunting at the few hot spots, it was wonderful, however, most duck hunters were complaining about the shortage of birds and how spooky the ducks were. That is standard for the 1st season. The 2nd season opened today, Dec. 7 and goes through Dec. 23, 2017. The best part of duck season is ahead, especially if we get some much needed rain. Last weekend was Youth Hunt when the kids do all the shooting. There will be another Youth Hunt on Feb. 3, 2018 If you have ever seen the big smile on a kid and felt his excitement with that first trophy, you would encourage that young hunter. Send Papa Duck some pictures and stories of that hunt.

Deer season is in full swing with the local deer in rut. This is one of the few times the “Big Boys” act stupid and the odds are in the hunters favor. Lakeside Taxidermy has several nice deer to mount. Many were taken behind the levee. The current harvest count for Crittenden County is 125 deer, while the state has registered 160,000 deer. I remember the first year the state kill was 5,000 and hunters were worried we were killing all the deer. The state deer biologists have done a tremendous job. Be careful with fires because the woods are very dry due to the lack of rain.

With duck season closed and if you have harvested your venison for the year, it is time to go fishing. Horseshoe Lake has been producing good numbers and size of crappie. Papa Duck has fished a few times this last week off a friend’s pier and caught 20+ in about two hours each trip. Ronnie Tice, the crappie guide, tells me this his favorite time of year to catch crappie. He reported several clients catching the full limit of nice fish. The crappie limit at Horseshoe is 50 per person. Hope you have a sharp fillet knife! The shad have moved into the shallower water and the crappie are chasing them. I caught my fish on a shad colored jog with a nibblet. If you want to catch fish, give Ronnie a call at 901687-6800. He’s the best and you will enjoy his company.

If you want some fish to eat and can’t catch any, or find time to go, there is an old fashioned fish market on the east end of town. Wade and Suzanne Human own Wade & Pop’s Fish market located at 2308 E. Broadway in West Memphis. They have owned the fish market since it opened in 1980. The catfish are from the Tennessee River and come in various size and poundage. Some of the buffalo are caught locally, but most are from Mississippi lakes like Sardis and Enid. The fish are sold “in the rough”, which means you pick out the kind and size and they will process it. You tell them if you want fillets or steaks and it will be ready for the skillet. The catfish cost $1.79 a pound and the buffalo is $1.09 per pound. Buffalo ribs are great eating. They do not have Asian carp because very few people like to eat them. Papa Duck told you this was an old fashioned market, they also have rabbits and coons in season. The rabbits are pen raised and the raccoons are taken wild. At one time coon suppers were very popular with outdoorsmen. The last one I can remember is when Fred Jolly had his linoleum and carpet store on South 4th. It was an annual event during the holidays and a big crowd of hunters always showed up. They also have a restaurant specializing in fried fish. Wade is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Give him a call at 870-732-1015.

Hughes Ducks Unlimited is having their annual get together on Friday night, Dec. 8, 2017. Cocktails start at 5:30 p.m. at the Allison Reinke building located at 208 N. Broadway in Hughes. For more information contact Joseph at 870-270-0769. We no longer have a DU chapter in Crittenden County and this is a good way for duck hunters to support the ducks. These folks are friendly and the food and prizes are good.

I often laugh at my friends when they come by the Times office and get extra papers because their picture, or especially if the kid’s picture is in it. Well, Papa Duck joined the crowd because the Baby Ducks made the front page. Extra copies may be purchased at the Times office. Just get in line behind me!

Speaking of pictures, please send me stories and pictures of your trophies, especially if it is of a young sportsman. Kids love being with you when you play with Mother Nature. Lakeside Taxidermy has fast service with reasonable prices and quality mounts. Preference is given to the kid’s trophies.

By John Criner