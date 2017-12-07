Patriots fall to Chickasaws in conference opener

Blytheville outscored Marion in the second half 40- 27

The Marion Patriots entered conference play this last Tuesday with a 41 overall record but having not seen game in action in two weeks the Patriots couldn’t bring that same intensity to Blytheville with them, falling to the Chickasaws (4-0 overall, 1-0 6A/5A-3 Conference) 67-52.

Marion never held the lead, with the Chickasaws taking a 2-0 advantage at the 6:48 mark of the opening stanza and never relishing it. “Nothing changed the whole game,” said Marion head coach Nathan Clayborn. “We pretty much got it handed to us.”

The Patriots did come close to the Chickasaws several times in the first half.

Marion junior guard Keyshawn Woods drilled a three-point shot from just beyond the right arc with 29 seconds left in the first quarter, cutting the Blytheville lead to 10-9 and the sophomore connection of Makyi Boyce and Detric Reeves connected in the second quarter as Boyce dished a pass to Reeves who promptly drained a deep ball at the halftime buzzer, trimming the Chickasaws advantage to 27-25 going into the locker rooms at halftime.

However, the third quarter meant the end of the Marion run as the Chickasaws outscored the Patriots in the third frame 24-10, carrying a 51-35 lead into the final stanza.

“We didn’t come out focused,” Clayborn said.

“We went in there and got a game plan, came out and didn’t’ execute it. I didn’t change it up. So, it’s my fault. It’s all on me.”

Clayborn did try to change the momentum of the game with 4:26 left in the third quarter, taking all five players who started the quarter out and replacing the entire squad as Blytheville held a 38-29 lead. However, that made little difference as the Chickasaws continued running away with the game.

“Nothing was working right,” Clayborn said. Marion did pull back within 11 points of Blytheville in the fourth quarter as Dylan Thomas pushed through a jump shot making the game 6352 in favor of the Chickasaws but it was too little too late with 1:15 remaining.

On the game, Blytheville outrebounded the Patriots 31-24.

Woods led all Patriots in scoring, dumping in 11 points. Boyce and Reeves each added nine points in the loss.

Clayborn says the team has a slew of issues to straighten out before the Patriots next take the court again.

“We’re going to work on defense,” Clayborn said.

“We need to work on some offense, inbounding underneath, out-of-bounds defense, sideline defense. I think that’s about it.”

The Patriots look to rebound this Friday and earn their first conference win of the season as Marion host the Green County Tech Golden Eagles (3-0). The boys varsity action at Patriots Arena is slated to tip-off at 7:00 p.m.

By Collins Peeples