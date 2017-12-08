Blue Devils upset by Raiders

Despite the loss, West Memphis’ Chris Moore led all scorers with 21 points

WM School District Nettleton's second jaunt to Lehr Arena was notably better than its first this season.

The Raiders lost to Vilonia last week in the Blue Devil Classic, but turned to their recent magic at Lehr Arena against the West Memphis Blue Devils to record a 5652 upset win Tuesday night.

The Raiders (4-2 overall, 1-0 in the 6A/5A-East Conference) handed the Blue Devils a loss on Senior Night last season and turned the same trick on Tuesday night behind one of the best point guards in the state, junior Kevin Fulton.

The diminutive jitter-bug ball-handler swished two free throws with 5.5 seconds to play to clinch the game for the Raiders.

And speaking of undersized junior point guards, West Memphis' own, 5foot-6 Cavin Paige, was absent due to a stomach virus. His absence was greatly felt on the execution end of it for the hosts. The Blue Devils turned it over a season-high 23 times to go along with only nine assisted baskets.

Paige, incidentally, had 10 assists and zero turnovers in the Blue Devils' win over Germantown last Saturday.

'I just don't think we were focused the whole day,' said West Memphis head coach Marcus Brown. 'We have a veteran group, and those guys have to be the ones who lead us. And we kept trying for the homerun play all night long.'

Actually, the Blue Devils (4-1, 0-1) came out clicking pretty well.

Despite five first-quarter turnovers, the Blue Devils hit on 9 of 15 field-goal attempts and led 18-10 after the first eight minutes.

After building a 24-14 lead with 5:08 to play in the second quarter, the game swung Nettleton's way thanks to an 11-0 run that saw the Raiders take a 2726 lead at halftime.

Perhaps the game-defining moment for West Memphis came in the third quarter when tempers flared on both sides and Blue Devil senior Sidney Stinson was issued a technical foul, which turned into a fourpoint swing for the visitors, giving them a 40-32 lead with 4:21 still to play in the stanza.

The calming effect of Paige was especially felt in the second half when the Blue Devils nine times, including five times in the fourth quarter.

'We missed his ball-handling,' Brown said of Paige. 'We missed his passing, especially getting the ball to the shooters in certain spots. We can't expect to beat too many teams turning it over 23 times.'

Plus, the Blue Devils could not get it going from three-point range, going 2 of 18 from long distance.

To further complicate matters, leading scorer Chris Moore, who still lead all players with 21 points, scored only 5 points in the final quarter and he was held scoreless in the final 3:31 of the game.

'Nettleton went to a zone late in the game and we just couldn't get the ball inside to Chris,' Brown explained.

The Blue Devils came back from 11 down in the third quarter to take a 49-48 lead with 3:31 to play in the game when Moore, who also hauled down 15 rebounds, squirmed inside for a layup.

The final factor, however, was Nettleton shooting 30 free throws (making 19) to West Memphis' 9 foul-shot attempts.

Kelsey Hubbard scored a season-high 11 points for the Blue Devils while senior Zachary Byrd added 9 points and 10 rebounds.

The Blue Devils travel to Paragould on Friday night before returning home Dec. 15 against Forrest City.

By Billy Woods