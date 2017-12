Earle Church of God in Christ

Earle Church of God in Christ, 319 Tennessee St., Earle: 2nd Year Celebration of Pastor and First Lady, Terry and Stephanie White Sunday, Dec. 10 at 4 p.m. Come, enjoy musical renditions and congratulatory expressions as we celebrate our Pastor and First Lady. The speaker will be Wynne District Superintendent, Alvin Coleman Sr. of Jones Temple COGIC, Wynne.