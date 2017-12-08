MOEOSCME HOROSCOPE

For Saturday, December 9, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Rely on your own smarts today, and don't fall for impressive, fancy talk about politics, religion or racial issues. It's very easy to be confused today, especially about controversial matters.

Be careful if you have to divide something or share an inheritance, because an element of confusion is present today. Someone might not be honest with you. He or she might even be hiding something.

GEMINI May 21 to June 20) Relationships with close friends and partners are confusing today. Someone might hide the truth because he or she is embarrassed to come clean. It's a tricky day.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Your attempt to help someone at work might be misunderstood. Therefore, be very clear in all your communication. Keep your eyes open.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Romance might be tough today. Remember: Unexpressed expectations almost always lead to disappointment.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Family discussions might involve misunderstandings today. In fact, a well-intentioned effort might be misinterpreted, upsetting a family member. Yikes!

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) You might spend a lot of time daydreaming today, because it's hard to focus and keep your mind on a particular topic. Don't be hard on yourself. Just go with the flow.

issues are fuzzy today. Someone might be dishonest, or errors might be made either on purpose or by accident. Double-check everything. Be very careful when shopping today. If you do shop, keep your receipts. (And the box.)

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) You might feel a bit tired today because you can't get 100 percent behind something. Don't worry about this, because it's temporary. You'll be fine. Just take it easy and relax.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Secrets might come out today. What's most important to know is that the secrets could be false or tainted truths. Don't believe everything you hear. This is a poor day to rush to judgment.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) You might feel sympathetic toward a friend today. However, be careful that this person is not crying crocodile tears. Get the facts. Be kind, be generous – but don't be a sucker.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Your relationship with a boss or someone in a position of authority is confusing today. If you're not sure what to do, do nothing. Furthermore, if you think that something fishy is going on, it probably is.

BORN TODAY: You are friendly, charismatic, generous and very perceptive. People like your confidence. This is a year full of excitement and change! Opportunities will present themselves, and when they do, you must act fast. Your personal freedom will be a top priority. You also will travel this year and do things to expand your horizons. Enjoy this busy, fast-paced year!

