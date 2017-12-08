Nettleton girls blow past Lady Devils in shootout

West Memphis junior Kenya Freeman pushed through 12 points in the loss

WM School District Nettleton's girls made a strong run at the Class 5A state title last season, and the scary part is their nucleus is back.

The West Memphis Lady Devils dug themselves an enormous hole in the first half and Nettleton had too much firepower in the end on Tuesday night in the Lady Raiders' 77-61 victory at Lehr Arena.

Nettleton came out unconscious from the field, hitting almost everything it threw up. Not even a minute-and-a-half into the game the Raiders were up 7-0.

By the 3:16 mark of the first quarter they were up 18-2.

By the end of the first quarter they were up 28-5, hitting on 12 of their 15 field-goal attempts, including a pair of three-pointers. Nettleton's largest margin was 31-7 early in the second quarter. 'With every starter back from last year we knew Nettleton was going to be good, but even for them the first quarter was just impressive,' said West Memphis head coach Shelia Burns. 'The scouting report on them, however, says they have a hard time maintaining that level throughout a game.'

Which would be true for any team, as hot as Nettleton was.

And that was the case Tuesday night.

After the first quarter, the Lady Devils (3-2 overall, 01 in the 6A/5-East Conference) outscored Nettleton 47-34 through the 5:55 mark of the fourth quarter when West Memphis trimmed the visitors' lead to 62-52 after a three-point play by sophomore Aryah Hazley.

'Once we got down by (24) that was our goal,' said Burns. 'We had to make it interesting or we were going to get mercyruled. We talked about just having Blue Devil pride and playing it out to the finish, taking it one basket at a time.'

Hazley, who made her high school debut last season after her junior high season ended, nearly brought West Memphis back by herself. She scored a team-high 25 points on an array of shots, which included ill-advised threepoint attempts from several feet beyond the arc.

In fact, it was the Lady Devils' penchant for threepoint attempts that may have, in the end, been there demise.

They were 4 of 27 from three-point range, with several wild attempts.

'That wasn't our game plan,' Burns admitted. 'Unfortunately, we're young and they don't always get the concept of let's swing the ball, set a screen or two and you get a better look at the basket.'

After Hazley's three-point play made it a 10-point game with just under six minutes to play in the game, Nettleton reeled off eight straight points. And just like that, with 2:31 to play, the visitors had an insurmountable 70-52 lead. Nettleton came in 4-1 on the season, with its only loss coming to the state's No. 1 team, Central Arkansas Christian, whose star player is Christyn Williams, the No. 1 player in the U.S., who has already signed with UConn.

Lady Raider point guard, Jordyn Elder, an Arkansas State University signee, got bopped in the nose in the first half, was forced to leave the game and returned in the second half with a different jersey number.

Elder scored 18 points, including several down the stretch. Mya Love, however, tied West Memphis' Hazley for game-high scoring honors with 25 points.

West Memphis, which only got outrebounded 3533 and only committed 12 turnovers, also got 12 points from junior Kenya Freeman and 9 from Tatyana Burks.

Freeman and sophomore Tierra Bradley, who scored 5, both fouled out.

The Lady Devils travel to Paragould Friday.

By Billy Woods