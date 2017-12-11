Bohanon named finalist for Farm Bureau Award
The Earle quarterback is the only player from Crittenden County set to attend the ceremony in Little Rock tonight
Arkansas Football LITTLE ROCK – Farm Bureau Insurance is pleased to announce the finalists for the 2017 Farm Bureau Insurance Awards.
The Farm Bureau Insurance Awards honor Arkansas' top offensive player, defensive player and coach of the year for each classification. The veteran staff at Hooten's Arkansas Football selects three finalists for each category, and those 45 finalists and their families are invited to attend the Farm Bureau Awards in North Little Rock.
Farm Bureau Insurance Executive Vice President and General Manager David L. Moore said, 'These 45 finalists represent some of the best coaches and student-athletes in our state. Farm Bureau is proud to honor excellence as the title sponsor of this outstanding event.'
Farm Bureau Insurance has supported education and community involvement in Arkansas for more than 65 years.
2017 FINALISTS 2A OFFENSE
Tyler Berry, Bearden
Gerry Bohanon, Earle
Devin Taylor, McCrory
2A DEFENSE
Cade Helms, Mount Ida Logan Lindsey, Foreman Jamone McCoy, McCrory
2A COACH
Tony Chambers, C. Harmony Grove Mark King, Foreman Justin Kramer, Conway Christian
3A OFFENSE
Derrell Brown, Osceola Sean Michael Flanagan, Charleston Hishmma Taylor, Junction City
3A DEFENSE
Peyton Chandler, Prescott Terrell Gibson, Junction City Robert White, Osceola 3A COACH Robert Hooks, Osceola Steven Jones, Junction City Todd Langrell, Mayflower
4A OFFENSE
Demias Jimerson, Malvern Caezar Warren, Joe T Robinson Drew Winn, Pea Ridge
4A DEFENSE
Trey Green, Ashdown Hayden Holtgrewe, Pea Ridge Psavian Person, Warren
4A COACH
J.R. Eldridge, Arkadelphia Bo Hembree, Warren Kenny Simpson, Southside Batesville
5A OFFENSE
Jackson Bowersock, LR Christian Layne Hatcher, Pulaski Academy Ta'Von Hicks, Wynne
5A DEFENSE
Logan Jessup, Wynne Tyrese Lair, LR McClellan Terrian Neal, Nettleton
5A COACH
Steven Hampton, Nettleton Kevin Kelley, Pulaski Academy Maurice Moody, LR McClellan
7A/6A OFFENSE Michael George, Conway Kam'Ron Mays-Hunt, Bentonville Connor Noland, Greenwood
7A/6A DEFENSE Zavion Moore, North Little Rock Isaiah Nichols, Springdale Jon Womack, Greenwood
7A/6A COACH Jody Grant, Bentonville Rick Jones, Greenwood Jamie Mitchell, North Little Rock
