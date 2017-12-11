Bohanon named finalist for Farm Bureau Award

The Earle quarterback is the only player from Crittenden County set to attend the ceremony in Little Rock tonight

Arkansas Football LITTLE ROCK – Farm Bureau Insurance is pleased to announce the finalists for the 2017 Farm Bureau Insurance Awards.

The Farm Bureau Insurance Awards honor Arkansas' top offensive player, defensive player and coach of the year for each classification. The veteran staff at Hooten's Arkansas Football selects three finalists for each category, and those 45 finalists and their families are invited to attend the Farm Bureau Awards in North Little Rock.

Farm Bureau Insurance Executive Vice President and General Manager David L. Moore said, 'These 45 finalists represent some of the best coaches and student-athletes in our state. Farm Bureau is proud to honor excellence as the title sponsor of this outstanding event.'

Farm Bureau Insurance has supported education and community involvement in Arkansas for more than 65 years.

2017 FINALISTS 2A OFFENSE

Tyler Berry, Bearden

Gerry Bohanon, Earle

Devin Taylor, McCrory

2A DEFENSE

Cade Helms, Mount Ida Logan Lindsey, Foreman Jamone McCoy, McCrory

2A COACH

Tony Chambers, C. Harmony Grove Mark King, Foreman Justin Kramer, Conway Christian

3A OFFENSE

Derrell Brown, Osceola Sean Michael Flanagan, Charleston Hishmma Taylor, Junction City

3A DEFENSE

Peyton Chandler, Prescott Terrell Gibson, Junction City Robert White, Osceola 3A COACH Robert Hooks, Osceola Steven Jones, Junction City Todd Langrell, Mayflower

4A OFFENSE

Demias Jimerson, Malvern Caezar Warren, Joe T Robinson Drew Winn, Pea Ridge

4A DEFENSE

Trey Green, Ashdown Hayden Holtgrewe, Pea Ridge Psavian Person, Warren

4A COACH

J.R. Eldridge, Arkadelphia Bo Hembree, Warren Kenny Simpson, Southside Batesville

5A OFFENSE

Jackson Bowersock, LR Christian Layne Hatcher, Pulaski Academy Ta'Von Hicks, Wynne

5A DEFENSE

Logan Jessup, Wynne Tyrese Lair, LR McClellan Terrian Neal, Nettleton

5A COACH

Steven Hampton, Nettleton Kevin Kelley, Pulaski Academy Maurice Moody, LR McClellan

7A/6A OFFENSE Michael George, Conway Kam'Ron Mays-Hunt, Bentonville Connor Noland, Greenwood

7A/6A DEFENSE Zavion Moore, North Little Rock Isaiah Nichols, Springdale Jon Womack, Greenwood

7A/6A COACH Jody Grant, Bentonville Rick Jones, Greenwood Jamie Mitchell, North Little Rock

From Hootens