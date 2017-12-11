Host of Blue Devils receive postseason honors

West Memphis placed five allstate players while four others got all- conference nods

WM School District Nine West Memphis Blue Devil football players reaped the rewards of a sparkling 10-2 season in 2017 by earning postseason honors.

Five Blue Devils were recently named to the Class 6A all-state team, including center Caleb Clark, defensive end Verndarious Hodges, running back Guren Holmes, defensive back Donte Perry and lineman Hasani Adams.

Four other players were named to the all 6A-East Conference team, including quarterback Michael Troxler, receiver Steven Stone, receiver Amaurius Stinnett and defensive back Anthony Hite.

The Blue Devils advanced to the semifinals of the state playoffs for the first time since 2008 as head coach Billy Elmore put together an exciting balanced offensive attack coupled with a stingy defense.

Highlighting the squad statistically was Hodges, who led the state in sacks with 18-and-a-half. The lightning-quick pass rusher also piled up 41 solo tackles, 18 assists, 22 tackles for lost yardage, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Holmes put together a break-out year as the team's leading rusher with 1,427 yards on 230 carries.

Holmes also had a 6.25 yardsper- carry average and 130.64 yards per game. He scored 17 touchdowns.

Clark was the team's leading offensive lineman at 6-foot-6 and 286 pounds. He has a few college scholarship offers already on the table.

Perry was the team's leading tackler with 61 solo stops, 22 assists, 5-and-a-half tackles behind the line of scrimmage, one sack and one forced fumble.

Adams was also one of the team's top offensive linemen, but he also starred as a two-way stalwart, registering 24 solo tackles and 17 assists. Adams also had 10-and-a-half tackles for lost yardage and 7-and-a-half sacks.

In his first year as the Blue Devils' full-time starting quarterback, Troxler completed 83 of 174 passes for 1,492 yards with a solid touchdown-to-interceptionrate of 18 to 4. His quarterback rating was also strong at 102.

Stinnett moved to receiver from quarterback this year and he hauled in 16 passes for 375 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Stone, who is also mulling over college offers, was the team's leading receiver with 25 receptions for 557 yards and 10 touchdowns. On defense he registered 10 tackles and six assists.

Hite had 42 tackles and 12 assists and 3 forced fumbles.

By Billy Woods