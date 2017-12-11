MOMOSCOIPE

For Tuesday, December 12, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) You are quick to defend your rights today, especially if you're discussing how to divide something like an inheritance or how to deal with shared property. There's no moss growing on you!

Conversations with others will be feisty today. Is it that important to win? What's more important – the relationship or a fleeting victory?

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) You are very determined at work today, which is why you will work hard. The thing is, you want everyone else to work just as hard as you do. (Hmmm.)

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) This is a playful, fun-loving day! If you are involved in physical sports, you will be competitive! You also will be quite bold when flirting with someone.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) You're keen to make improvements on the homefront today. Just don't be too bossy with everyone, or you might lose their cooperation. Be nice.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Your mind is very clear today. You know what you want, and you intend to go after it. This is a strong day if you teach, act, sell, market or write, because you are well-spoken!

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) You have strong views about money and cash flow today. Others will know this, because you won't hesitate to voice your views. (Oh yeah.)

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) You're ready for a bear today, and you won't back down from a fight. But if you can focus your energy, you will get a lot done!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Someone behind the scenes might not have your best interest at heart. Be aware of this, and keep your eyes open. Don't believe everything you hear.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) You might find yourself in competition with a female acquaintance today, either in an individual encounter or within a group. For some reason, you feel as if you have to prove something to someone.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) You're ready to defend your position when talking to bosses, parents and VIPs today. However, they might come on just as strong! Don't bite off more than you can chew.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20)

Controversial subjects like politics, religion and racial issues might turn into a dispute today, because you feel emotionally invested in whatever is discussed. Take it easy.

YOU BORN TODAY: People find you charming and appealing. You are optimistic, confident and hardworking. You also are ambitious and organized. This year is associated with success, power and money! It's time for you to reap the benefits of the past decade. Expect to attain aspects of power and leadership during all your relationships with others. This also is a busy year! Get prepared.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)