Sports Briefs

The WWE returns to FedEx Forum on Monday, Jan. 8 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at just $15 at ticketmaster.com, all Ticketmaster outlets, or by phone at (800) 745-3000 or at the FedExForum Box Office. Fans will have a chance to see all their favorite WWE Superstars including Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Sasha Banks, Bayley and many more. For more information, visit fedexforum.com, ‘like’ FedExForum on Facebook or follow on Twitter (@FedExForum).

***

• Harlem Globetrotters — known for their one-ofa- kind family entertainment, the Harlem Globetrotters will bring their 2018 World Tour to FedExForum on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. to take on their long-time adversaries the Washington Generals. Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster locations, ticketmaster.com, the FedExForum Box Office, by phone at (800) 745-3000 or at harlemglobetrotters.com. The Globetrotters will face a revamped Washington Generals team which recently launched a more competitive profile, making an appearance in The Basketball Tournament over the summer. The tournament- tested team is looking to snap a 47-year losing streak against their world famous rivals during their 2018 tour. After the game, Globetrotter stars will sign autographs and take photos with fans.

***

• Delta Gymnastics classes — Classes available for ages 2 and up on Thursdays at 5:15 p.m. For more information please contact Delta Gymnastics at 870-7355900. John Beaumont jbeau.younglife@gmail.co m, Sara Fenter sfenter@fenterpt.com, or Jerry Fenter – jfenter@fenerpt. com.

***

• Studio Gray Dance Clinic – at the Boys & Girls Club of Crittenden County. Designed to help kids going into cheer, pom & hip-hop. $10. To register, contact us at info@mystudiogray. com, or call 901303-6221.

***

• Upward Basketball & Cheerleading — At Marion First Baptist Church, leagues for boys and girls, ages 4 through 8th grade. Registration is going on now. Upward is a Christ-centered sports league that stresses fundamentals and teamwork in a positive environment. Registration is $80. Evaluations are Thursday, Dec. 14, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 16, from 9:30 a.m. until noon. Practices begin Jan. 2, 2018. Call (870) 7393944 for more information, or e-mail upward@firstmarion. org.

