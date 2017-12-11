Time slipped away and we didn’t even notice

Local Commentary Do you ever stop and take the time to realize just how fast time is slipping away from all of us? I mean think about how short the time has been since we were in the Christmas season in 2016. I don't know about you, but to me it was just a few days ago, although it has been almost a year.

When you think about what the Bible says about taking no thought for tomorrow and life being like a vapor here a little while and then it's gone especially when you are talking about eternity then you realize just what that statement means. I know with me I get to talking to some of my love ones to try to get them to help me out with what kind of gift or some present that I might buy for some of the others in the family or someone close.

Then if you are like me you hear those words I really can't think of anything that they want or you hear oh just what ever you want to get will be fine but then you hear after Christmas someone tells you that the person that didn't want anything or just anything will do you hear that the gift was took back the very thing that you were all excited about when you went shopping for them and I'm sure at some time in your life you have been there.

That just shows that if you make Christmas just about exchanging gifts or getting together then you will always end up the same way year after year. I know that the excitement that goes with the Christmas season sometimes gets your mind off in a direction that lets you think about everything except the real reason for all of us celebrating this time of the year. I know that when you are looking for some special present for Christmas it makes it hard to let your mind go over to thinking about a little baby that was born so many years ago and although he was one that could have lived forever but because of me and you his time was cut short and if we look at it in it's entirety we sure should be so glad that he didn't live forever here on this earth.

But I know that because the human mind tends to think one way it will probably always be that way until we hear that shout come up hither from that beautiful cloud then the whole game of life changes and for a lot of us it will be the greatest thing that could ever happen and something that we have looked for all our Christian life but for the others that new car that they got for Christmas will end up being the greatest gift that anyone could ever receive.

My thinking personally is that the time for that cloud is so close at hand and it seems like you can just feel it in the air sort of like that feeling that some get with that wonderful gift that they just got Christmas morning and at that moment nothing could be better than that gift but those of us that are waiting on that cloud nothing could be farther from the truth. It's seems to me that as we move along in life the more that material things seem to replace that feeling of all those blessings that we get from God everyday of our life is not the way to think about it. I know sometimes we don't mean for it to be that way but it just seems to be and one thing for sure is you can gain or get all that you can ever hope for and in the end it still leaves a vacancy that you just can't fill with something that is bought with money.

Now I'm not saying that you should never have a beautiful home or a new car or all the other things that we might acquire but what I'm saying is never let that stand in the way of looking toward God and thanking him for all those blessings. What I'm talking about is those wonderful things like seeing your kids get to be grown and not get into any serious trouble and things like after twenty years of marriage to still be able to tell the other one how much you still love them and in fact after these twenty years I love you more that I did when we got married.

I get to thinking sometimes how many people that never really think or worry about death although they have never taken that free gift they think that they have a lot of time left and will be able to take care of it later because they are only twenty five years old and I know how that could be because I was there one time myself at twenty three. I guess what I'm trying to say it is fine for you to enjoy this time of year but try not to let the reason for the season slip by and then think about it sometime next year because there just might not be a next year for you and then what.

If you are a Christian, then you will understand these next few words from a song and that is because he lives I can face tomorrow and the rest should be because I took the free gift and I'm sure glad I did. May God bless you and all your loved ones and while you are at it give him a few praises. Let me say all my love to you in the name of Christ.

Bill McFerrin is a West Memphis man with some things to say and a certain way of saying them.

By Bill McFerrin