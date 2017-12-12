Byrd soars in Devils’ win over Paragould

West Memphis starter Zachery Byrd chipped in a team- high 14 points in the victory

WM School District PARAGOULD — The question, what do the West Memphis Blue Devils do when star sophomore Chris Moore is in foul trouble, was answered resoundingly here last Friday night.

The Blue Devils put their heart-breaking loss to Nettleton last Tuesday night in the rear-view mirror with first-year head coach Marcus Brown's first career road win, a 55-44 decision over Paragould.

Moore, who put up big numbers in West Memphis' first five games, was saddled with foul trouble all night in Paragould and he was relegated to the bench for much of the second half.

However, Blue Devil veteran starter Zachary Byrd answered the distress signal and scored a team-high 14 points to offset Moore's absence.

'Really, that's a two-headed monster,' Brown said, referring to Moore and Byrd. 'Part of the reason Zach had such success is we wanted to establish the inside tonight. I thought we'd been launching too many threes before tonight and I just wanted to jam the ball down low.'

Moore finished with 10 points and 3 rebounds, which was his first game this season without a double- double.

But Byrd responded with team-high totals of 14 and 9 rebounds. Byrd is a three-year varsity veteran and a two-year starter. He's undersized, at 6-foot-1, to play in the low post, but his tenacity and savvy make up for the rest of it.

After picking up his third foul not even 90 seconds into the third quarter, Moore spent most of the rest of that stanza on the bench. He was whistled for his fourth foul with 6:33 to play in the game and was once again sent to the pines with the Blue Devils clinging to a comfortable 44-30 lead.

Byrd then scored 6 of his total in the final four minutes of the contest.

'This was a good learning experience for our guys,' Brown stated. 'Learning how to adjust and fight through adversity…and doing it on the road.'

The Blue Devils (5-1 overall, 1-1 in the 6A/5AEast Conference) led nearly wire to wire, but still held a precarious 24-18 lead at halftime.

With Moore on the bench, Byrd began the Blue Devils' big move of the night. He converted a three-point play after a nifty spin move in the post led to an and-one. It started a 9-1 West Memphis spurt which gave the Blue Devils their first doubledigit lead of the night at 33-23.

Senior Kesley Hubbard, who scored 11 points on the night, hit a three-pointer with 53 seconds to play in the third quarter which eventually gave the visitors a 44-29 lead heading into the final stanza.

West Memphis then held two other 15-point leads in the fourth quarter before Paragould scored some meaningless points in the final minute to make the score appear closer than it was.

Junior point guard Cavin Paige returned to action after missing the Nettleton game with a stomach virus. He looked smooth running the club most of the night, but Brown said he didn't want to push it just yet with Paige.

'He should be ready to go full tilt' when the team hosts Forrest City this Friday night.

'Overall, I thought our defensive effort was good, although I think we got beat off the dribble by the point guard too many times tonight,' said Brown. 'We're gonna battle through it.'

The Blue Devils also got 8 points from senior shooting guard Curtis Washington, who hit two three-pointers, and senior Sidney Stinson pumped in 6.

Paragould point guard Derek Schollengarger led all scorers with 20 points.

By Billy Woods