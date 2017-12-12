Lady Pats fall short against Golden Eagles

Trailing by six points heading into the fourth quarter, the Marion Lady Patriots (3-4 overall, 1-1 6A/5A-3 Conference) did almost everything right in order to complete a comeback over the Green County Tech Golden Eagles (3-4, 1-1) but came up one point short at the final buzzer, suffering a 6160 loss at home.

Marion outscored Green County Tech in the final frame 15-10. With 11 rebounds, the Lady Patriots grabbed six more boards than the Golden Eagles in the fourth quarter and two steals in the last 30 seconds gave Marion every chance they needed to walk out of Patriots Arena victorious.

The difference; free throws.

After connecting on eight of 13 attempts from the charity stripe throughout the first three quarters, Marion only hit two of 10 free-throw shots in the final frame and missed five free throws in the last 40 seconds.

Marion head coach Shunda Johnson is proud of the way her team fought back after trailing by as much as six points with 6:52 left in the game but hopes that the problems at the line serve as a valuable learning experience for her team.

“They did a good job of fighting back,” Johnson said. “I think we were down five or six and we fought back to get into a winnable position. We missed free throws down the stretch. Lesson learned.”

After Joi Montgomery dished a pass to Mikiya McAdory in the post for a basket, Marion found themselves tied at 56 with Green County Tech with just 1:40 remaining in the fourth quarter. However, the Golden Eagles’ Kaylee Edgar swished home a three-ball from the left wing at the 1:30 mark to give Green County Tech a lead that wouldn’t be relinquished.

The deep shot was a trend for the Golden Eagles and created problems for the Lady Patriots all night as Green County Tech knocked down a total of nine three-pointers with four of those coming from Edgar in the second half.

Johnson says her team was well educated on the Golden Eagles love of the deep ball but that her players just failed to execute effective perimeter defense late in the game.

“We’ve been talking about that all week,” Johnson said. “We’ve been working on just getting to the shooters and I told them to share the responsibility. I don’t care if there’s a big out there. We talk about a hard hedge and get to the shooters. Get over the screen and give me a hard hedge and get to the shooters and we didn’t do it. We didn’t do it effectively.”

The three-pointer is something Marion actually used to their advantage in the first half, knocking down four threes’ in the second quarter, helping the Lady Patriots carry a 33-26 advantage into the half.

Green County Tech held Marion to just four-of-thirteen shooting from the field in the frame, swaying the score to a 51-45 Golden Tech lead as the final frame began.

“Their defense picked up, so they got to the shooters quickly,” Johnson said. “So, they met us of the bounce. Off the bounce, we have to make decisions. We have to be quicker. We’re not making quick decisions, coming off the bounce.”

Adjustments to the visitor’s offense proved just as effective in the third quarter as the Golden Eagles opened the second half shooting six-of-six from the field.

Overall, Green County Tech was slightly more efficient shooting than was Marion, knocking down 21-of-50 shots compared to the Lady Patriots 21-of-55 field goals.

Marion did edge out their opponents in the rebounding category, snagging 32 total boards to the Golden Eagles 30.

However, Johnson wishes that the Lady Patriots would have rebounded the entire game with the same intensity that the Marion ladies brought to the court in the final frame.

“We did a better job rebounding in the fourth quarter because we did not rebound the ball well at all this game, especially in the first half,” Johnson said.

Two Lady Patriots recorded double-double’s in the loss with sophomore Joi Montgomery knocking down 15 points and hauling in 11 rebounds while senior Morgan Christian also pumped in 15 points and hauled in 10 boards. Senior guard Angel Davie also recorded a double-digit scored effort, chipping in 11 points.

The Lady Patriots look to rebound tonight against Nettleton Raiders (7-1, 2-0) in a 6A/5A-3 Conference matchup. Tonight’s tip-off at Patriots Arena is slated for 5:00 p.m.

By Collins Peeples